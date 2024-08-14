Manila draws flak for ‘filthy’ testing facility amid health permit controversy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are photos of the Manila Public Health Laboratory, where workers in the City of Manila must undergo tests in order to secure a health permit that costs P625

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Public Health Laboratory has drawn criticism from labor unions at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) due to its current condition, which has been described as dirty and unhygienic.

The laboratory is where workers in the City of Manila must undergo various tests in order to secure a health permit that costs P625 from the Manila Health Department. The health permit requirement, which is based on an ordinance, is also being questioned by employees.

“Sana hindi muna sila nagpa-implement kung ganoon ang facility nila. Napaka-dugyot eh, tapos health permit ang isi-secure mo,” a representative from one of UST’s labor unions, who asked not to be named, told Rappler in an interview on Tuesday, August 13.

(They shouldn’t have implemented the ordinance with a facility like that. It’s so filthy, considering that you’re securing a health permit.)

The Manila Public Health Laboratory is currently housed in the Manila-San Francisco Friendship Library along Alvarez Street in Santa Cruz.

Before heading to the laboratory itself, those acquiring the health permit must head over to the neighboring Rizal Covered Court to show confirmation of their online appointment and fill out drug test forms. They will also be asked to submit a kernel-sized stool sample and a chest X-ray result taken within the past three months.

COVERED COURT. Workers in the City of Manila submit their stool samples and chest X-ray results at the Rizal Covered Court, which is about 90 meters away from the Manila Public Health Laboratory. Photo by Patricia Kahanap/Rappler

After accomplishing these steps, individuals can now go to the Manila Public Health Laboratory to collect the urine sample needed for drug testing.

They will be directed to a specimen collection area with cubicles featuring short, wooden doors and waterless toilets. This part of the laboratory tends to reek of urine, although staff said the facility is cleaned every few hours.

Waterless urinals are a requirement for drug testing laboratories in order to “prevent dilution and tampering of specimen.”

URINE COLLECTION. Those taking a drug test at the Manila Public Health Laboratory are asked to collect urine inside these cubicles with waterless toilets. Photo by Patricia Kahanap/Rappler

Beside the specimen collection area, there is another urinal covered only with two tarpaulin sheets. But according to laboratory staff, this is only an option for males who may be unable to wait their turn.

OTHER OPTION. This urinal is an alternative for male workers who no longer want to wait in line at the designated specimen collection area. Photo by Patricia Kahanap/Rappler

Persons with disabilities and senior citizens are led to a different restroom inside the laboratory with a built-in handrail. The toilet is not waterless, but a bluing agent is applied to avoid tampered specimens.

REGULAR RESTROOM. This is offered to senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Photo by Patricia Kahanap/Rappler

Once they have collected and submitted their urine sample, workers can have their biometrics data taken at the designated windows.

RECEIVING AREA. An employee of the Manila Public Health Laboratory receives a urine sample from an individual taking a drug test, which is a requirement for workers in the city. Photo by Patricia Kahanap/Rappler

BIOMETRICS. Workers in the City of Manila fall in line for their biometrics data after taking a mandatory drug test. Photo by Patricia Kahanap/Rappler

Meanwhile, those who need to hydrate prior to the drug testing may be seated under tents placed outside the laboratory. Industrial-sized fans positioned at the front of the tents provide relief during the midday heat.

COOLING DOWN. The Manila Public Health Laboratory provides industrial-sized fans for those waiting to take a drug test. Dirty water from a nearby construction site blocks the facility’s entrance. Photo by Patricia Kahanap/Rappler

Manny Taguba, chief of Manila’s Division of Sanitation, said they are making efforts to improve the city’s laboratory.

“Inaamin din naman po namin na mahaba po ang pila, [at] ‘yung toilet facilities ay siguro po hindi po akma sa preference po ng ating publiko,” he told Rappler. “Pero nais po namin sabihin na nakita na po namin ‘yung problema.”

(We admit that the lines are long, and the toilet facilities may not fit the public’s preference. But we would like to say that we are aware of the problem.)

Taguba said the Manila Public Health Laboratory is expected to transfer to a new building within the San Lazaro Residences property before the end of 2024.

Construction of San Lazaro Residences, which is just 300 meters away from the current laboratory, began in August 2021 during the term of then-Manila mayor Isko Moreno.

NEW LOCATION. The Manila Public Health Laboratory is set to transfer to San Lazaro Residences by the end of 2024. Photo by Patricia Kahanap/Rappler

The current license of the Manila Public Health Laboratory is valid until December 31, 2024, according to data from the Department of Health. – Rappler.com