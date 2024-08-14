Manila draws flak for ‘filthy’ testing facility amid health permit controversy

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Public Health Laboratory has drawn criticism from labor unions at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) due to its current condition, which has been described as dirty and unhygienic.
The laboratory is where workers in the City of Manila must undergo various tests in order to secure a health permit that costs P625 from the Manila Health Department. The health permit requirement, which is based on an ordinance, is also being questioned by employees.
“Sana hindi muna sila nagpa-implement kung ganoon ang facility nila. Napaka-dugyot eh, tapos health permit ang isi-secure mo,” a representative from one of UST’s labor unions, who asked not to be named, told Rappler in an interview on Tuesday, August 13.
(They shouldn’t have implemented the ordinance with a facility like that. It’s so filthy, considering that you’re securing a health permit.)
The Manila Public Health Laboratory is currently housed in the Manila-San Francisco Friendship Library along Alvarez Street in Santa Cruz.
Before heading to the laboratory itself, those acquiring the health permit must head over to the neighboring Rizal Covered Court to show confirmation of their online appointment and fill out drug test forms. They will also be asked to submit a kernel-sized stool sample and a chest X-ray result taken within the past three months.
After accomplishing these steps, individuals can now go to the Manila Public Health Laboratory to collect the urine sample needed for drug testing.
They will be directed to a specimen collection area with cubicles featuring short, wooden doors and waterless toilets. This part of the laboratory tends to reek of urine, although staff said the facility is cleaned every few hours.
Waterless urinals are a requirement for drug testing laboratories in order to “prevent dilution and tampering of specimen.”
Beside the specimen collection area, there is another urinal covered only with two tarpaulin sheets. But according to laboratory staff, this is only an option for males who may be unable to wait their turn.
Persons with disabilities and senior citizens are led to a different restroom inside the laboratory with a built-in handrail. The toilet is not waterless, but a bluing agent is applied to avoid tampered specimens.
Once they have collected and submitted their urine sample, workers can have their biometrics data taken at the designated windows.
Meanwhile, those who need to hydrate prior to the drug testing may be seated under tents placed outside the laboratory. Industrial-sized fans positioned at the front of the tents provide relief during the midday heat.
Manny Taguba, chief of Manila’s Division of Sanitation, said they are making efforts to improve the city’s laboratory.
“Inaamin din naman po namin na mahaba po ang pila, [at] ‘yung toilet facilities ay siguro po hindi po akma sa preference po ng ating publiko,” he told Rappler. “Pero nais po namin sabihin na nakita na po namin ‘yung problema.”
(We admit that the lines are long, and the toilet facilities may not fit the public’s preference. But we would like to say that we are aware of the problem.)
Taguba said the Manila Public Health Laboratory is expected to transfer to a new building within the San Lazaro Residences property before the end of 2024.
Construction of San Lazaro Residences, which is just 300 meters away from the current laboratory, began in August 2021 during the term of then-Manila mayor Isko Moreno.
The current license of the Manila Public Health Laboratory is valid until December 31, 2024, according to data from the Department of Health. – Rappler.com
Disgusting, the government needs to be ashamed of itself. The government is “pahirap sa tao” in all their rules and scheme to raise funds which end up funding waste and corruption.