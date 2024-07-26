EXCLUSIVE: Puyat family files complaint vs ad agency suspected of doing ‘Gil Tulog’ signs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Victor Puyat says he and his family want the ad agency in question to be 'suspended or banned' from the Ad Standards Council

MANILA, Philippines – The family of Gil Puyat has filed a formal complaint against the advertising agency believed to be behind the viral “Gil Tulog Ave.” signs in Makati City. On behalf of the clan, Victor Puyat, the late Senate president’s son, filed the complaint with the Ad Standards Council (ASC) of the Philippines on Friday, July 26.

“This is a total disrespect to my father Sen. Gil J. Puyat and to our family,” Victor wrote in his complaint letter to the ASC, a copy of which was sent exclusively to Rappler. The family requested that the ad agency not be named publicly.

Victor said the marketing campaign — done to promote the melatonin brand Wellspring — goes against Section 1 of Article IV of the Ad Standards Council’s Code of Ethics. The provision states that “advertisements shall not directly or indirectly disparage, ridicule, criticize, or attack any natural or juridical person, group of persons, or any sector of society based on gender, social, cultural or economic status, religion, ethnicity, physical, intellectual and psychological state or appearance, age, race, or nationality.”

Puyat said that he and his family want the ad agency in question to be “suspended or banned” from the ASC, adding that it had already been suspended in the past for other controversial ads.

He also said that by defacing public property, the ad agency disregarded Batas Pambansa 312, which states that Buendia Avenue in both Pasay City and Makati City shall be renamed to Senator Gil J. Puyat Avenue. The provision took effect on November 14, 1982.

Meanwhile, Sander Puyat Joson, grandson of the late former Senate president, told Rappler that the Puyat family was “overwhelmed and grateful” for the netizens who had been calling for respect for Gil J. Puyat.

“While the ad is clearly a joke, it is a distasteful one and disrespects the honorable name of our grandfather. We ask that the responsible brand and agency adhere to the standards of the Ad Standards Council. We hope that the brand and ad agency also take affirmative actions to rectify their error in judgment,” Joson said.

Earlier on Friday, Victor Puyat sent Rappler a handwritten letter, where he expressed his dismay over the “Gil Tulog Ave.” signs that momentarily replaced the original “Gil Puyat” signs in Makati City.

RAPPLER EXCLUSIVE: Victor Puyat, son of the late Senate president Gil Puyat, slams the viral “Gil Tulog” street signs that were posted in various parts of Gil Puyat Avenue in Makati City. The signs have since been taken down, Friday, July 26, as ordered by Makati Mayor Abby… pic.twitter.com/i8XoMq3vYF — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 26, 2024

“There is a line we should not cross, so we can maintain our own self-respect, and for everyone else. Our name is not to be violated by reasons that are financial, political, or otherwise,” he wrote.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay also issued a statement on the morning of Friday, July 26. She said the permit application for putting up the “Gil Tulog Ave.” signs did not reach her office. She also ordered that the signs be taken down. — Rappler.com