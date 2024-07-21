WalangPasok: QC classes suspended for SONA 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Quezon City government says residents should have the opportunity to tune in to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address

MANILA, Philippines – Classes at all levels in private schools in Quezon City are suspended on Monday, July 22, to give residents the opportunity to tune in to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The class suspension will also spare residents from being caught in heavy traffic. Various activist groups will be marching and holding protests in areas near Batasang Pambansa in time for the President’s speech.

Classes in public schools have yet to start, but the city government said Brigada Eskuwela activities — the cleaning and sprucing up activities to prepare for the school opening on July 29 — will stop on SONA Day.

The city government announced it on its official Facebook page, Saturday, July 20. The document for the order can be found here.

– Rappler.com