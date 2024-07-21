Traffic advisory: Alternative routes in QC for Marcos’ SONA 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Heavy traffic is expected on Commonwealth Avenue and around the Batasang Pambansa Complex

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City government’s Facebook page on Sunday, July 21, announced the alternative routes for motorists in light of road closures along Commonwealth Avenue for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address 2024 on Monday, July 22.

The advisory includes alternate routes for those coming from Fairview to the QC Circle and vice versa:

Meanwhile, these are the routes for those coming from C-5 and vice versa:

Rerouting plans for SONA 2024 have also been published:

“Pinapayuhan ang mga motorista na dumaan sa mga sumusunod na alternatibong ruta dahil sa inaasahang mabigat na daloy ng trapiko sa Commonwealth Avenue at sa paligid ng Batasang Pambansa Complex,” the QC government said.

(Motorists are advised to follow alternative routes due to expected heavy traffic on Commonwealth Avenue and around the Batasang Pambansa Complex.)

– Rappler.com