Metro Manila under state of calamity due to enhanced southwest monsoon

RESCUE. Rescuers assist residents along a flooded street in Sta. Mesa, Manila, after heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon on July 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – The entire Metro Manila has been placed under a state of calamity due to heavy rain and flood brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

Department of the Interior and Local Government chief Benhur Abalos made the announcement during the Metro Manila Council’s meeting on Wednesday, July 24. Metro Manila mayors moved for the declaration, which was later approved by the council.

The declaration of a state of calamity will allow the government to use its quick response funds to respond to the effects of Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Abalos met Metro Manila mayors on Wednesday to discuss the status of their respective cities and constituents. Among the most affected cities were Manila, Marikina, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Malabon, and Navotas, among others.

In Navotas, a flood-prone area, Mayor John Rey Tiangco said at least 80% of the city was affected by flooding. – Rappler.com