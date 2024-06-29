WATCH: Creating lesbian safe spaces at The Sunny Club

Rappler talks to the founders of The Sunny Club on how they began their journey creating sapphic-only events

MAKATI, Philippines – The Philippines has a very vibrant LGBTQ+ culture. Just within the nation’s capital people can visit Bonifacio Global City in Taguig or Poblacion, Makati, and find a string of gay bars featuring drag performances.

Drag culture has been celebrated in mainstream Philippine media in the last couple of years with franchises Drag Race Philippines and Drag Den thrusting drag queens into recognition.

Every last Saturday of June, multiple cities across the nation celebrate Pride month with marches, concerts, and community events.

These establishments and occasions create a safe space for queer Filipinos, especially for the gay men who dominate the queer space in these locations. While these bars are a great improvement in the overall acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in the Philippines, it is only a portion of the community.

The lack of queer safe spaces for the rest of the community is what The Sunny Club aims to address. The Sunny Club is composed of queer women in their early twenties who decided to create events for the women-loving-women (WLW) in Metro Manila, regardless of age.

Rappler talks to Cal and Jewel, co-founders of The Sunny Club, during their first Chappell Roan night at the Hoesik bar in Poblacion, Makati. – Rappler.com

