WATCH: Marikina evacuees affected by heavy downpour need food assistance

MANILA, Philippines – Evacuees in Sto. Nino Elementary School in Marikina City, who were affected by the heavy downpour due to Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat, are in need of food assistance.

In an interview on Wednesday, July 24, Nerlisa Palomar of Marikina City planning department said that some 376 families are currently housed in the said evacuation center. While the local government has been feeding the evacuees, Palomar said it would help if food donations will be given.

Rappler’s Michelle Abad reports from an evacuation center in Marikina City. – Rappler.com