LIVESTREAM: ‘Love Laban 2 Everyone’ Pride PH Festival 2024 in Quezon City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRIDE. In this file photo, LGBTQ+ communities, the Quezon City local government, and partner advocate organizations hold the Grand Pride March from the Quezon Memorial Circle to nearby streets on June 24, 2023.

Bookmark and refresh this page to watch Rappler's livestream of the Pride march on Saturday afternoon, June 22

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies will gather in Quezon City on Saturday afternoon, June 22, for the “Love Laban 2 Everyone” Pride PH Festival.

Organizers said in a press conference on Tuesday, June 18, that an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 people will attend the event, potentially higher than 2023’s 110,000 attendees.

The march also marks 30 years since around 50 people marched in Quezon City in what would be the Philippines’ and Asia’s first Pride march.

Rappler’s digital communications specialist Russell Ku reports from the Quezon Memorial Circle for this year’s festival. Watch Rappler’s livestream of the Pride march here. – Rappler.com

What does Pride look like for you? Share photos of Pride activities in the new gender equality chat room of #RapplerCommunities.