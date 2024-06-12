Ateneo universities launch Zamboanga Peninsula’s first master of laws program 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PARTNERS. Representatives of Ateneo de Manila University and Ateneo de Zamboanga University sign an agreement on the terms for offering a master of laws program in Zamboanga. Signing it are Jesuit priests Ernald Andal and Rene Tacastacas, along with lawyers Cora Montemor, Jose Maria Hofilena, and Amparita Sta. Maria.

The Ateneo de Manila University will award the graduates' diplomas upon completion of the two-year program

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines – Two Ateneo universities have collaborated and launched the first master of laws program in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.

The agreement between the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) Rosendo U. Castillo Jr. College of Law and the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) School of Law was signed at the Carlos Dominguez Conference Hall of ADZU’s Salvador Campus in Zamboanga City on Tuesday, June 11.

The legum magister (LL.M.) program, for those seeking an advanced, postgraduate academic degree in law, will begin this August.

The program is “designed to advance legal practice in the region,” allowing Zamboangueño lawyers to pursue their master’s degree. ADMU will award the graduates’ diplomas upon completion of the two-year program.

Father Guillrey Anthony Andal, ADZU president, said the new course offering is part of the Jesuit mission to provide quality education, especially since no school in the Zamboanga Peninsula region currently offers such a program.

Before the ADZU-ADMU partnership, lawyers had to travel to Manila or Cebu to take the course, where it is offered by a few schools such as the University of the Philippines, San Beda College, Manuel L. Quezon University, University of Santo Tomas, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, and the University of Southern Philippines in Cebu City.

Enrollment and classes at ADZU will be conducted by faculty members from the ADMU School of Law, who will travel to Zamboanga for in-person classes.

Lawyer Ryan Jeremiah Quan, ADMU program officer, said the curriculum includes basic courses, major courses, elective courses, and research.

He said the basic courses include fundamentals of thesis writing, methods of research, a seminar on comparative legal studies, and contemporary developments in international law.

Over four semesters or two years, the LL.M. program’s track will focus on international human rights law, with most elective courses in dispute resolution, Quan said.

The agreement was signed by Andal, ADZU Vice President for Higher Education Father Rene Tacastacas, ADZU College of Law Dean Cora Montemor, ADMU School of Law Dean Jose Maria Hofileña, and ADMU Graduate Legal Studies Institute Director Amparita Sta. Maria. – Rappler.com