Authorities uncover suspected shabu laboratory in Sarangani raid

The Sarangani police say a Chinese living in General Santos City is suspected to be behind the operations in the raided compound

SARANGANI, Philippines – The Sarangani provincial government sounded alarm bells on Monday, August 5, as authorities found what looked like a shabu (meth) laboratory being set up in a compound in the western part of the province.

This discovery on Sunday, August 4, prompted Sarangani Governor Rogelio Pacquiao to call on local officials and residents to be watchful and help law enforcers.

In a statement, Pacquiao urged “all local government units (LGUs) and all Sarangans to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to prevent the proliferation of illegal drugs.”

This came as police and military authorities, armed with a warrant, raided and searched a compound where they found what appeared to be a shabu laboratory being set up inside one of three warehouses in Sitio Sagel, Barangay Pinol in Maitum, a coastal town on the western end of this province.

The compound sits within a property which has been claimed by the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) to be a part of its camp, police said.

Authorities found tools and equipment allegedly intended for large-scale shabu manufacturing. These were still in the process of being assembled, they said.

Colonel Deanry Francisco, Sarangani police director, said police intelligence operatives had placed the area under surveillance for weeks.

Francisco said a Chinese, who was seen frequenting the area, is believed to be behind the operations in the compound.

He said there was no permit for the laboratory, prompting authorities to secure a search warrant, “hoping to chance upon the Chinese.”

Police identified the Chinese suspect only as “Tommy,” said to be living in General Santos City and suspected to be in cahoots with influential people to set up the Maitum facilities.

Francisco declined to identify the other suspects, but said they would be included in a complaint being prepared by authorities against the Chinese suspect. – Rappler.com