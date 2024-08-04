Cagayan de Oro’s Higalaay Festival promises exciting month of celebrations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Higalaay Festival launches at Rio de Oro Boulevard, where 50 fiesta events throughout August are announced to the delight of a crowd of about 15,000

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The city is abuzz with excitement following the grand and vibrant launch of the month-long Higalaay Festival on Friday, August 2.

This year’s festival, in time for the feast of Saint Augustine on August 28, promises to be a month-long extravaganza of culture, color, and camaraderie.

The Higalaay Festival was officially launched by Cagayan de Oro Mayor Rolando Uy before a crowd of about 15,000 at the Rio de Oro Boulevard, where he announced a stunning array of 50 events designed to captivate both locals and tourists.

Events during the month-long celebration aim to showcase the talents of Kagay-anons, providing a platform for creativity and new opportunities as the city basks in the glow of this year’s Higalaay Festival.

Among the festival’s core events, tightly-contested competitions are anticipated in the street dancing on August 26, Miss Cagayan de Oro pageant on August 24, the civic-military parade on August 27, rhythmic field demonstrations on August 25, and the Cagayan de Oro Fiesta sa Barrio on August 16, which will feature various traditional Filipino games.

The street dancing competition later in August will be a highlight, with participants incorporating nine fundamental Higalaay steps into their performances, celebrating the city’s rich history and vibrant culture.

“We are excited about the street dancing competition. It’s a tribute to our heritage and an opportunity to showcase the milestones of Cagayan de Oro,” said Kenneth Jalapadan, officer-in-charge of the City Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office.

Adding to the city hall-organized events, activities from local officials and the private sector promise to create an inclusive and engaging festival atmosphere.

The city government also launched for the first time the “Higalaay Friendship Band,” a bracelet that symbolizes the unity and strong collaboration of Kagay-anons. These can be worn by the Kagay-anons and visitors when joining activities and served as a souvenir from the festival.

Nick Jabagat, chief of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department, said an estimated 15,000 people attended the grand launch on Friday.

Many went to the venue as early as past 3 pm, braving the rain. But the bad weather did not stop the thousands of event-goers from enjoying the program even without umbrellas.

The venue filled with so much laughter the moment celebrity-comedians Negi and Petite entered the stage and entertained the audience with their hilarious stand-up comedy piece. Bobita, sister of comedian-singer Ethel Booba, also performed.

The band Silent Sanctuary performed for Kagay-anons. Many of the attendees considered it as their most-awaited part due to the band’s popular songs.

CULTURAL PERFORMANCE. Cagayan de Oro youth perform a cultural dance during their intermission number at Higalaay Festival’s grand launch at Rio de Oro Boulevard on Friday, August 2. Franck Dick Rosete/Rappler

Higalaay, meaning “friendship” in the local dialect, reflects the spirit of Cagayan de Oro, dubbed as the “City of Golden Friendship,” and local officials said this year’s festival embodies that spirit, promising a celebration where everyone can come together in joy and unity.

The spirit of friendship resonates deeply in the story of Saint Augustine, Cagayan de Oro’s patron saint and the central figure of this year’s Higalaay Festival. He had abandoned his faith but experienced a profound transformation through the teachings of Saint Ambrose, the bishop of Milan. Saint Augustine eventually dedicated his life to serving God, becoming a priest and eventually the bishop of Hippo Regius in North Africa.

Jalapadan said the city government aims to establish the Higalaay Festival as one of the well-known festivals in the country for tourists, prompting it to set aside P24 million for this year’s celebration, which is P9 million more than what it spent in 2023 and P22 million higher than in 2022.

Sheila Lumbatan, co-chairperson of the 2024 City Fiesta Committee, said they had sought a much bigger budget because “it is hard to establish the Higalaay Festival’s reputation if the activities we offer are not tourist-grade.”

Lumbatan said the annual festival has been giving the Cagayan de Oro’s economy and tourism a boost.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has tightened security measures in the city, starting during the month-long festival’s launch on Friday, said Lieutenant Colonel Evan Viñas, spokesperson of the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO).

Viñas said personnel in various police stations were given strict instructions to step up security in their respective areas of responsibility, while the PNP regional office deployed teams to secure strategic areas.

“The station personnel will guard their areas of responsibility, and there will be separate [groups], whose sole task is to provide security to the major and core events,” Viñas said. – Rappler.com