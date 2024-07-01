Cagayan de Oro Pride celebration ends with vibrant march, strong call for equality

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRIDE. A member of an LGBT organization raises a Pride rainbow flag during the Pride March in Cagayan de Oro on Sunday, June 30.

The leader of the LGBTQ Federation of Cagayan de Oro says the predominantly Catholic city and its local government are beginning to promote the concept that love knows no gender or boundaries

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Hundreds took to the streets, calling for equality and the passage of a bill that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and expression, during the culmination of the Pride Month celebration in Cagayan de Oro on Sunday, June 30.

Spearheaded by the city government in collaboration with the LGBTQIA+ groups Mindanao Pride and Kahilwayan, participants marched from the Rodelsa Circle, passing through Don Apolinar Velez Street, to the Community Amphitheater in Plaza Divisoria at the heart of Cagayan de Oro, concluding the annual observance with renewed hope for achieving equality.

They were joined by human rights groups and even several companies that sent representatives, showcasing their creativity through their colorful outfits, props, and mini-performances along the streets.

MARCH. Members and allies of the LGBTQ community march through Plaza Divisoria in Cagayan de Oro. Franck Dick Rosete/Rappler

The call for the sexual orientation and gender identity and expression (SOGIE) bill was prominently featured on placards carried by those who took part in the Cagayan de Oro Pride March.

For this year’s Pride celebration, the local government, for the first time, gave 10 LGBTQIA+ couples a platform to share their love stories, challenges, and vows.

Organizers said the couples, who have been together for more than 10 years, demonstrated that long-term relationships are possible within the community.

Barbie Lindelle Neri, president of the LGBTQ Federation of Cagayan de Oro, said the event showed that the predominantly Catholic city and its local government were beginning to promote the concept that love knows no gender or boundaries.

“Hopefully, we can continue this because there’s still discrimination and prejudice in our society,” Neri said.

Sheila Lumbatan, Cagayan de Oro City Gender, and Development focal person, said they were anticipating a bigger Pride Month celebration in 2025 to promote a better understanding of gender equality, especially among people with conservative views.

APPEAL. Members of Amnesty International in Cagayan de Oro join the LGBTQ community in the city’s Pride March on Sunday, June 30, holding placards calling for the passage of the SOGIE bill. Franck Dick Rosete/Rappler

Samantha Tan, legal counsel for LGBT Pilipinas Incorporated, said the group has had initial discussions with Cagayan de Oro Vice Mayor Jocelyn Rodriguez about a SOGIE ordinance in the city, which would be apart from the 2020 Diversity and Equality Ordinance in the city.

“If this is passed by the city council of Cagayan de Oro, the number of local ordinances would increase, and senators could no longer turn a blind eye and a deaf ear,” Tan said.

She appealed to the country’s lawmakers to fulfill the LGBTQIA+ sector’s long-standing demands.

Cagayan de Oro Councilor Joyleen Mercedes Balaba, chair of the women and family relations committee, said local legislators need to study the SOGIE bill, and only when it is passed can the city council proceed with crafting and approving a counterpart ordinance. – Rappler.com