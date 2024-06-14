12 CIDG, SAF officers in Davao City relieved, reassigned to Calabarzon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The order specifies the immediate reassignment of these key personnel from the Davao Region, reflecting ongoing administrative adjustments within the PNP

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Twelve officers and personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Special Action Force (SAF) stationed in Davao City have been relieved of their duties and reassigned to the Calabarzon.

This change, effective Thursday, June 13, was detailed in Special Order No. NHQ-SO-URA-2024-5340, issued by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The order specifies the immediate reassignment of these key personnel from the Davao Region, reflecting ongoing administrative adjustments within the PNP.

According to the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM), the reassignment took effect on Thursday, and the personnel are to travel by the most efficient means, whether by land, sea, or air.

The names of the reassigned officers are as follows:

Police Lieutenant Colonel Allan Reginald Basiya – CIDG

Police Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Domingo – Traffic Enforcement Unit Davao City Chief

Police Major Ricky Fornolles – CIDG Region 11

Police Major Nilo Morallos – CIDG

Police Captain Martin Cordero – CIDG

Police Executive Master Sergeant Mark Aala – CIDG

Police Executive Master Sergeant Mediavillo Alcantara – CIDG

Police Executive Master Sergeant Rodrigo Arguelles – CIDG

Police Executive Master Sergeant Jonathan Recto – CIDG

Police Staff Sergeant Adel Balais – CIDG

Additionally, two officers from the SAF Davao City Field Unit have been included in the reassignment:

Police Corporal Francis Paul Amisola

Police Corporal Lues Lirk Catedral

This reassignment comes amid ongoing efforts to streamline operations and enhance the distribution of police personnel across the Philippines.

The CIDG, which plays a crucial role in investigative and operational duties, particularly in counterterrorism and anti-organized crime efforts, is undergoing a strategic realignment.

Similarly, the SAF, known for its specialized training and elite status, is also part of this organizational reshuffling.

The movement of these officers to Calabarzon, a region that includes the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon, is expected to bolster the police presence and capabilities in one of the most dynamic and populous areas of the country.

Reports have it that the CIDG personnel were involved in the June 10 raids on the properties of Apollo Quiboloy. – Rappler.com

This article, with the original headline “12 CIDG and SAF officers in Davao City were relieved and reassigned to CALABARZON” was republished with permission from Newsline Philippines.