Davao Region police chief relieved from post

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Brigadier General Aligre L. Martinez, the Regional Director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Davao Region or Region 11, has been relieved from his post.

A well-informed source from Camp Crame confirmed the development to Newsline Philippines, citing Special Order No. NHQ-50-URA-2024-5363, dated Thursday, June 13. The order outlines the reassignment of several key personnel within the PNP.

“The following individuals are relieved from their current assignments and reassigned to the Police Holding and Accounting Office (PHAO), Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM), effective June 14, 2024. Travel via the shortest route by land, water, and/or air transportation is authorized,” the official order read.

By this order, Police Brigadier General Nicolas Deloso Torre will replace Martinez as the Regional Director of PNP Region 11. General Martinez is being reassigned to the Police Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) under the DPRM.

The source revealed that General Martinez’s relief from his position is connected to the June 10 raids conducted about the ongoing legal proceedings against Apollo Quiboloy, a prominent religious leader facing multiple charges.

Martinez was installed as Police Regional Office (PRO) 11 Regional Director on April 25, replacing Brigadier General Alden Delvo, who retired from service.

Torre is a seasoned officer in the PNP with a notable career spanning various critical roles. Here’s a detailed look at his background and career:

He will vacate his post as Director of PNP Communications and Electronics Service (CES) to assume as the Regional Director for PNP Region 11.

Torre served as the director of the CES, where he was responsible for overseeing the police force’s communications infrastructure and technology.

Torre previously led the QCPD, handling significant incidents and operational challenges.

His tenure at QCPD was marked by his resignation amidst a controversy involving a road rage incident between a former police officer and a cyclist, which drew public scrutiny and led to his stepping down to facilitate an impartial investigation.

Torre graduated from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class of 1993, where he earned a degree in Public Safety.

Newsline’s source said: “Look! Tatlo silang nareassign as PHAO, ibig sabihin (Three of them resigned from PAO, which means), floating.”

The relief of Brigadier General Martinez and the appointment of Brigadier General Torre as the new Regional Director for PRO 11 is a significant development with wide-ranging implications. The region will need to navigate this transition carefully to maintain operational effectiveness and public confidence. – Rappler.com

