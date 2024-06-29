5 dead, 38 injured after firecracker warehouse exploded in Zamboanga City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AFTERMATH. The aftermath of the explosion of a firecracker warehouse in Zamboanga City on June 29, 2024.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe says the explosion affected nearby structures and power lines in the area

MANILA, Philippines – At least five people, including children, died after a firecracker warehouse exploded in Zamboanga City on Saturday, June 29.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe confirmed the incident and said 38 others were also injured because of the explosion. The incident happened around 4 pm Saturday around Marquez Drive, Barangay Tetuan.

Citing the city’s disaster risk reduction and management office, Dalipe said 30 of those injured suffered minor injuries, while the other eight suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The mayor said the explosion affected nearby structures and power lines in the area. Roads near the explosion site were also closed.

The fire caused by the explosion reached second alarm at 4:24 pm Saturday but was declared under control an hour later at 5:26 pm. – Rappler.com