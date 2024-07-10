Clash in Cotabato leaves 6 dead, including PNP-SAF member

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEADLY. Police check the site of a deadly encounter in Cotabato province on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The encounter takes place while authorities were serving a search warrant related to illegal firearms and drugs

COTABATO, Philippines – Police clashed with armed suspects during a law enforcement operation targeting firearms and illegal drugs, resulting in the deaths of five suspects, including their leader, and a member of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (SAF) in Cotabato province on Wednesday, July 10.

The gunfight took place around 8:50 am in Barangay New Panay, Aleosan, Cotabato, according to Major Jennefer Amotan, the town’s police chief.

Police said Corporal Jed Michael Gregorio, a 33-year-old PNP-SAF member, was killed while three other police officers were wounded in the clash.

Amotan said the exchange of firepower took place while authorities were serving a search warrant in connection with the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The warrant was issued by Judge Rainera Osua of the Regional Trial Court Branch 28 in Midsayap, Cotabato, on July 3.

The leader of the targeted operation was identified as Macabuat Salik, also known as Kwat and Iskoh, a resident of Purok 7, New Panay in Aleosan.

Police said the occupants of a house about to be searched opened fire at law enforcers, prompting them to engage.

Amotan said Salik and four of his companions were rushed to the Aleosan District Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Recovered from the encounter area were assorted types of firearms and explosives. Police also seized suspected illegal drugs. – Rappler.com