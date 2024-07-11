Philippine eagle rescued in Davao de Oro dead from suspected gunshot

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIFELESS. Mangayon, rescued in Compostela, Davao de Oro, was declared dead after suffering from severe blood loss.

Dennis Salvador of PEF says the government should increase interventions 'before it's too late for our national bird'

MANILA, Philippines – A Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) rescued in Compostela, Davao de Oro, died after suffering from severe blood loss due to a suspected gunshot wound on its left wing, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) reported on Thursday, July 11.

Personnel from the Philippine Army and the regional office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) rescued the bird on Monday, July 8, in Barangay Mangayon, and brought it to the Compostela Municipal Hall where a team from PEF met them.

Among PEF’s rescue team were Dominic Tadena, senior animal keeper of the foundation, and biologist Rowell Taraya, who had been involved in many of the organization’s previous rescue missions.

Once transferred to the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City, veterinarian Bayani Vandenbroeck “discovered an entry wound in the left tarsal area of the eagle’s wing, which exited through the opposite side and extended to the left keel area of Mangayon’s wing,” the report said.

The eagle sustained fractures in the left tarsal joints, according to the medical assessment.

Mangayon was declared dead at 9:49 pm on Monday.

Dennis Salvador, executive director of PEF, said interventions of the local and national government on the conservation of Philippine eagles should be increased.

“The civil society sector can only do so much,” Salvador said. “We need government political will and action. There should also be additional financing to a systematic and nationwide species survival campaign before it’s too late for our national bird.”

The male raptor is the fourth Philippine eagle rescued this year, among others like Nariha Kabugao of Apayao who were also victims of gunshots. (READ: Apayao is Philippines’ 4th biosphere reserve)

This comes after two Philippine eagles were released in Burauen, Leyte, in a bid to reintroduce the critically endangered species in Visayas where it once roamed. Their species are continuously threatened by shooting and deforestation. – Rappler.com