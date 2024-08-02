Excitement builds in Cagayan de Oro as Carlo Paalam prepares for Olympic quarterfinals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WINNER. Boxer Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in action against Jude Gallagher of Ireland in the round of 16 of the men's 57kg division in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Cagayan de Oro Mayor Rolando Uy says Carlo Paalam's initial victory 'is not only a great source of pride and honor for the Philippines but especially for the Cagayan de Oro Amateur Boxing Team where he started'

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Excitement is in the air in Cagayan de Oro as local boxing hero Carlo Paalam advances to the 57-kilogram quarterfinals of the Olympic Summer Games in Paris.

Paalam’s victory over Ireland’s Jude Gallagher on Wednesday, July 31, has the entire city eagerly anticipating his next bout as he inched closer to becoming a two-time Olympic medalist.

He used his quickness and agility to deliver more precise punches against the taller Gallagher, securing a unanimous decision win at the North Paris Arena.

In the match against Gallagher, Paalam impressed three of the five judges in the first round. He dominated the second round with a perfect 5-0 score, nearly securing his victory. In the third round, Gallagher tried for a knockout but was unsuccessful as Paalam skillfully ran down the clock and evaded attacks to secure a unanimous decision win.

As news of his initial victory quickly spread in the city on Wednesday, Cagayan de Oro Mayor Rolando Uy and other local officials celebrated the local boxing hero’s initial win.

“Paalam’s success is not only a great source of pride and honor for the Philippines but especially for the Cagayan de Oro Amateur Boxing Team where he started his boxing career,” Uy said.

Paalam’s story began in the town of Talakag, Bukidnon, before he moved to neighboring Cagayan de Oro at six.

The young Paalam worked as a scavenger at the city’s old dumpsite in Barangay Carmen but pursued his passion for boxing through amateur “Boxing in the Park” events at the Cagayan de Oro City Amphitheater.

His potential was recognized, and he soon joined the boxing boot camp of former Cagayan de Oro mayor Oscar Moreno.

Paalam first showed his boxing talent on the global stage by winning a silver medal in the 52kg class at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, losing only to Great Britain’s Galal Yafai in the final match. Now, he’s just a win away from earning another Olympic medal.

Boxing semifinalists are guaranteed of at least a bronze.

Cagayan de Oro’s excitement builds as Paalam prepares to face Charlie Senior of Australia on Saturday, August 3, a crucial bout for a spot in the semifinals. All eyes in Cagayan de Oro and across the country will be on Paalam as he aims to bring more glory to his hometown and country. – Rappler.com