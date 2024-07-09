19 hurt as firecracker disposal goes awry in Zamboanga

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HURT. Rescuers help one of the people hurt when a firecracker disposal operation goes wrong in Zamboanga City on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The explosion takes place over a week after the deadly June 29 blast at a warehouse storing firecrackers, which killed five people and injured 38 others in Tetuan, Zamboanga City

COTABATO, Philippines – Nineteen people were injured in an explosion during the disposal of seized firecrackers in Zamboanga City on Monday afternoon, July 8.

The injured included six police officers from the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Regional Explosives and Canine Unit in the Zamboanga Peninsula, three Coast Guard personnel, five firefighters, and five Marines.

The explosion also caused damage to several PNP-owned vehicles and a firetruck.

The PNP in Region IX said the explosion occurred around 5:35 pm in Zone 2, Cabatangan, Zamboanga, during the disposal of confiscated firecrackers.

All those injured were rushed to a hospital, and a thorough investigation into the explosion has been ordered.

The disposal was scheduled after the deadly explosion at a warehouse in Barangay Tetuan, Zamboanga, on June 29.

Following this incident, Zamboanga Mayor John Dalipe suspended the business permit of Jonathan Chua, owner of Next Step Fireworks Shoppe, due to the warehouse explosion that killed five and injured 38 others, causing P62.5 million in property damage.

The explosions have led to calls for the city government to review its business licensing policy and consider banning the use and sale of firecrackers in the city.

Superintendent Christopher Morales, Zamboanga City Fire District marshal, said the city council would need to amend ordinances for this to happen. – Rappler.com