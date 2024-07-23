More than half of Northern Mindanao villages at risk of landslides, flooding – MGB

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CALAMITY. A landslide incident occurs in one of the areas in San Fernando, Bukidnon.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Over a thousand barangays in Northern Mindanao are at risk of landslides, flooding, and rain-induced debris flow whenever there is excessive rainfall, environment officials in the region warned.

Data from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in Northern Mindanao showed that 1,390 or 69% of the barangays are exposed to geological hazards out of the region’s 2,022 villages.

A geological hazard map identifies the areas susceptible to earthquakes, flooding, landslides, rock slides, sinkholes, and other geological processes that can affect the safety of people and the environment. The maps used a 50-millimeter-per-hour rainfall threshold to indicate areas vulnerable to rainfall-related hazards.

The 1,390 villages prone to disasters are in Bukidnon with 294, Camiguin with 13, Lanao del Norte with 372, Misamis Occidental with 474, and Misamis Oriental with 237.

Geohazard maps are crucial for creating comprehensive land-use plans, said Osin Sinsuat Jr., MGB-Northern Mindanao geologist.

On Friday, July 12, Northern Mindanao’s Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) reported that 14 landslides occurred in Bukidnon alone due to heavy rain triggered by a southwest monsoon weather system.

The same weather system also resulted flooding and landslides, and forced families to flee in many areas in other Mindanao regions.

The RDRRMC said 23 barangays in four towns and two cities in Bukidnon, along with two others in Lanao del Norte, were flooded, forcing over 7,000 people to evacuate and seek temporary shelters.

In Cagayan de Oro, authorities have identified 26 of the city’s 80 barangays as landslide-prone, according to Nick Jabagat, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (CDRRMD).

Jabagat told reporters on Wednesday, July 17, that the DENR-MGB’s geohazard map provided to the city government in 2018, was based on data from 2015 and lacked details, including levels of vulnerability.

To address this, the CDRRMD developed its own City Environment Disaster Risk Assessment (CEDRA), considering existing land-use plans of each barangay and providing details at the sitio level not found in DENR-MGB geohazard maps.

Jabagat said they have been helping communities by institutionalizing Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices, training and equipping village-based responders and monitoring the optimal utilization of calamity funds.

Armen Cuenca, head of the City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (CLENRO), said landslides are often caused by human activities that disturb the environment, such as road widening, land conversions from agricultural use, and improper disposal of solid waste, which clogs canals and creeks.

Both Jabagat and Cuenca noted that Cagayan de Oro serves as a catch-basin for the effects of upstream human activities, with rivers and excess rainfall flowing downstream from Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, and Talakag in Bukidnon.

They have included Opol and Tagoloan in neighboring Misamis Oriental in their disaster resilience plans in anticipation of Cagayan de Oro’s official metropolitan launch next year.

Sinsuat said the region’s geohazard maps have been continuously revised since 2015, with recent updates for Baroy in Lanao del Norte, Talakag in Bukidnon, and Claveria in Misamis Oriental.

DENR-Northern Mindanao Director Henry Adornado said they have been coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) regional and district offices when new roads are proposed or when constructing public buildings and facilities.

Adornado noted instances where they advised the DPWH to avoid constructing in highly vulnerable areas for landslides and flooding, including those within declared sanctuaries and protected areas. – Rappler.com