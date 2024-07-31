OGCC upholds LWUA takeover of Cagayan de Oro water firm

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Office of the Government Corporate Counsel advises the Cagayan de Oro Water District's manager and directors to allow the interim officers to perform their tasks

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) upheld on Tuesday, July 30, the takeover of the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

In a legal opinion signed by Government Corporate Counsel Solomon Hermosura and Government Corporate Attorney Owen Vidad, the OGCC said LWUA’s full intervention on May 29 was based on provisions under its Financial Assistance Contract (FAC) with the local water district. Based on the contract, it said, LWUA is entitled to exercise its rights, powers, privileges, and remedies in case of “any event of default” by the COWD.

It said that if there is a default, one of the cited remedies is the power of LWUA to cancel COWD’s certificate of conformance, which equates to “operating the facilities” of the water district. The OGCC opinion indicated that the LWUA’s intervention can be subsumed under this remedy.

LWUA Chairman Ronnie Ong earlier said addressing the COWD’s non-revenue water (NRW), or water going to waste due to leaks, is part of the conditions stipulated in the contract between the agency and COWD.

He said COWD’s NRW, which reached 49.08% by the end of 2023, was one of the major reasons that led to LWUA’s takeover decision.

The LWUA intervention was also in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to LWUA to address the problem between the COWD and its primary supplier, the Manny V. Pangilinan-controlled Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Incorporated (COBI), and to consider a takeover.

The OGCC said the COWD, under the assistance contract, is obliged to ensure its generation of adequate revenues. However, the OGCC said the COWD “violated its obligation to periodically conduct reviews of water rates at least once every two years, which necessitates the conduct of public hearings before it can submit water adjustment proposals.”

In 2023, the COWD was supposed to implement a 60% water rate adjustment for the next three years, but the plan was deferred due to appeals from city government officials and water consumers.

The OGCC advised COWD General Manager Antonio Young and the members of the water district’s board to comply with the LWUA decision and allow the interim officers to perform their tasks.

“The contractual power, rights, and remedies of LWUA under the FAC should be upheld since they are in line with the LWUA’s purpose, and regulatory and supervisory powers over water districts,” a part of the OGCC opinion read.

Young, who has barred the LWUA-installed interim officers from the COWD, has declined to comment, explaining that he was still discussing the OGCC’s position with his lawyer.

COWD Interim General Manager Fermin Jarales, who has been subjected to sharp criticisms following the takeover, said, “LWUA’s intervention is legal and transparent, with no hidden interests as sometimes portrayed by [sidelined] General Manager Young.”

Meanwhile, COBI welcomed the OGCC legal opinion, saying that it confirmed they were dealing with the proper group in addressing their corporate dispute with the water district, which involves a debt claim exceeding P400 million.

“This opinion should also give the interim board some comfort to move forward with their investigation of COWD and negotiations with us,” lawyer Roberto Rodrigo, senior legal counsel for Metro Pacific Water, which controls COBI, told Rappler.

Local officials, a consumers’ group, and organized COWD workers have been calling on LWUA to keep out of COWD’s affairs and organized street protests after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a legal opinion on June 18, which they saw as an opinion against the takeover.

The DOJ, however, clarified in the same document that the OGCC, being the statutory legal counsel of all government-owned and controlled corporations, including the COWD, has the primary jurisdiction over queries pertaining to the LWUA takeover. – Rappler.com