Cagayan de Oro voice teacher wins big in Spain, Austria music competitions

SWEET VICTORY. Cipriano Mercado de Guzman Jr., also known as ‘The Filipino Baritone,’ kisses his trophy at the Petit Palau - UNESCO’s Palau de la Música Catalana in Barcelona, Spain.

Filipino baritone Cipriano Mercado de Guzman Jr. wins the top prize with an Israeli soprano in Spain, then takes first prize in Austria just days later

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A Filipino opera singer and music teacher from Cagayan de Oro bagged top prizes in two international music competitions in Spain and Austria in less than a week.

Known as “The Filipino Baritone,” Cipriano Mercado de Guzman Jr.’s two victories brought his total wins in the international music scene to 10.

De Guzman is a faculty member at Liceo de Cagayan University Conservatory of Music, Theatre, and Dance, where he teaches voice and theater. He also teaches Japanese.

PROUD PINOY. Cipriano Mercado de Guzman Jr. shows the Philippine flag after winning his prize in Barcelona, Spain. courtesy of RJ Placino

Along with Israeli soprano Shiri Magar, De Guzman won first prize in the professional/senior category of the International Music Competition Barcelona “Grand Prize Virtuoso” at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona on July 27.

De Guzman won again, bagging the top prize in the same category at the Solitär Mozarteum Salzburg, Austria, on July 31.

“My self-imposed quota of winning ten international music competitions before reaching the age of 40 has been fulfilled tonight (July 31), after winning first prize (professional/senior category) at Solitär Mozarteum in Salzburg, the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

The voice teacher from Cagayan de Oro previously won prizes in international vocal competitions in New York, London, Rome, Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, and Lugano.

De Guzman is the first Filipino to win twice in the American Protégé International Music Competition at the Weill Recital Hall in Carnegie Hall, New York, in 2016 and 2017.

He won the best male performance in a concert category at the 35th Aliw Awards 2022 and was nominated in the 16th BOH Cameronian Arts Award in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2019, in the best male classical soloist category.

De Guzman is a two-time recipient of Ani Ng Dangal in music in 2018 and 2019 from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). Now in its 16th year, the Ani ng Dangal recognizes Filipinos and Filipino works in the arts who brought glory to the country by winning top awards in international competitions that have existed for at least five years and have reputable adjudicators.

“For me, it doesn’t matter how big or small the competition is. What matters most is bringing pride and honor to your country and uplifting the morale of the people who are rooting for you! My dear friends, teachers, family members and supporters, my win is yours too. We won together,” he said.

Up next for De Guzman are three operas: Don Pasquale in Bobbio, Piacenza; Il Barbiere di Siviglia in Luxembourg; and La Boheme in Teatro Savoia, Italy. – Rappler.com