Police seize P41 million worth of shabu in major drug bust in Bacolod

BACOLOD, Philippines – Police seized more than P41 million worth of suspected shabu (meth) during an entrapment operation on Tuesday night, August 13. It was the largest single drug bust in Bacolod City so far this year, following a renewed campaign against the illegal drug trade.

The catch came after authorities arrested five people and confiscated P3.7 million worth of suspected shabu in two separate operations over the weekend.

Police arrested the primary suspect, 28-year-old John Philip Dellomo, during the operation at Purok Malipayon, Barangay 35, at around 8 pm on Tuesday.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, Bacolod police director, said Dellomo served time at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa for robbery.

Coronica said police also arrested Dellomos’ 52-year-old father, Lauro, and 36-year-old brother, Ronel, for allegedly interfering and trying to fight back. They reportedly attempted to grab the officers’ guns but were subdued and taken into custody.

Police said they plan to file an obstruction of justice complaint against Lauro and Ronel.

Coronica said operatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office and Bacolod police seized from Dellomo 6,080 grams of suspected shabu valued at P41.34 million.

He said the operation was planned by the PNP-Regional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Police pounced on Dellomo after he sold a plastic bag of suspected shabu, valued at P60,000, which led to a commotion and the discovery of more suspected illegal drugs.

Caronica said police were set on filing a complaint against Dellomo for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 on Wednesday, August 14.

Dellomo’s arrest followed the arrest of two groups in separate drug busts by the Bacolod police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

On Sunday, PDEA agents seized 255 grams of shabu worth P1.7 million in Barangay Singcang-Airport, arresting a woman and her companion. The previous night, police arrested three suspected members of a suspected drug syndicate with 300 grams of shabu valued at P2 million. – Rappler.com