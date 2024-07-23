Ocampo, Castro, 11 others appeal child abuse conviction

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PROTEST. Former Bayan Muna partylist representative Satur Ocampo and ACT Teachers Partylist Representative France Castro, join the indignation protest organized by various multi-sectoral groups following their conviction by Tagum City Regional Trial Court, at the Commission on Human Rights office on July 15, 2024 Ocampo, Castro and other accused individuals were found guilty violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act. The charges stemmed from a 2018 incident in Talaingod, Davao del Norte, where Castro and Ocampo were accused of kidnapping 14 minors, whom they claimed they were rescuing from paramilitaries harassing them at the Salugpongan Community Learning Center.

The notice of appeal, once given due course, would allow the transmittal of records pertaining to the case to the Court of Appeals

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Former Bayan Muna representative Saturnino Ocampo, ACT Teachers party list Representative France Castro, and 11 others appealed on Monday, July 22, a court decision that convicted them of child abuse.

They filed a notice of appeal with the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, asking it to elevate the case to the Court of Appeals (CA).

The move, once given due course, would allow the transmittal of court records pertaining to the case to the appellate court.

Early this month, they were convicted by the regional court of child abuse over a 2018 incident which the military alleged was the abduction of minors from the Davao region.

They were sentenced to four to six years in prison, a ruling human rights advocates called a “miscarriage of justice.”

Ocampo and Castro are likely candidates for Senate seats in 2025.

The others who appealed the conviction are as follows:

Ma. Eugenia Victoria Nolasco

Jesus Madamo

Meriro Poquita

Ma. Concepcion Ibarra

Jenevive Paraba

Nerhaya Talledo

Maricel Andagkit

Marcial Rendon

Marianie Aga

Nefra Awing

Wingwing Daunsay

The notice was submitted on their behalf by lawyers Manuel Quibod, Rachel Pastores, Maneeka Asistol Sarza, and Felimon Nolasco.

The case involved indigenous people in Mindanao fighting to run their own schools. Human rights groups said the incident was a rescue of children and teachers from military harassment, but the court saw it as child abuse. – Rappler.com