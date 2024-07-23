Mindanao
Ocampo, Castro, 11 others appeal child abuse conviction

Herbie Gomez

PROTEST. Former Bayan Muna partylist representative Satur Ocampo and ACT Teachers Partylist Representative France Castro, join the indignation protest organized by various multi-sectoral groups following their conviction by Tagum City Regional Trial Court, at the Commission on Human Rights office on July 15, 2024

The notice of appeal, once given due course, would allow the transmittal of records pertaining to the case to the Court of Appeals

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Former Bayan Muna representative Saturnino Ocampo, ACT Teachers party list Representative France Castro, and 11 others appealed on Monday, July 22, a court decision that convicted them of child abuse.

They filed a notice of appeal with the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, asking it to elevate the case to the Court of Appeals (CA).

The move, once given due course, would allow the transmittal of court records pertaining to the case to the appellate court.

Early this month, they were convicted by the regional court of child abuse over a 2018 incident which the military alleged was the abduction of minors from the Davao region.

They were sentenced to four to six years in prison, a ruling human rights advocates called a “miscarriage of justice.”

Ocampo and Castro are likely candidates for Senate seats in 2025.

The others who appealed the conviction are as follows:

  • Ma. Eugenia Victoria Nolasco
  • Jesus Madamo
  • Meriro Poquita
  • Ma. Concepcion Ibarra
  • Jenevive Paraba 
  • Nerhaya Talledo
  • Maricel Andagkit
  • Marcial Rendon
  • Marianie Aga
  • Nefra Awing
  • Wingwing Daunsay

The notice was submitted on their behalf by lawyers Manuel Quibod, Rachel Pastores, Maneeka Asistol Sarza, and Felimon Nolasco.

The case involved indigenous people in Mindanao fighting to run their own schools. Human rights groups said the incident was a rescue of children and teachers from military harassment, but the court saw it as child abuse. – Rappler.com

Herbie Gomez

Herbie Salvosa Gomez is coordinator of Rappler’s bureau in Mindanao, where he has practiced journalism for over three decades. He writes a column called “Pastilan,” after a familiar expression in Cagayan de Oro, tackling issues in the Southern Philippines.
