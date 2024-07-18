Soccsksargen on alert as region battles floods, landslides amid heavy rain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SWEPT AWAY. Residents sift through the debris of a house swept away by the swollen Nalus River in Kiamba, Sarangani.

Heavy rain in the Soccsksargen region causes severe flooding and landslides, displacing over 40,000 families and impacting agriculture and infrastructure in three provinces

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The Soccsksargen region remained on alert as weather forecasts indicate the possibility of further adverse conditions.

Heavy rain in the region triggered severe flooding and landslides, displacing over 40,000 families and impacting agriculture and infrastructure in three Soccsksargen provinces since last week.

Coastal towns in the provinces of Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat are the most affected.

Local authorities have been actively conducting rescue and relief operations, with difficult challenges posed by damaged roads and bridges.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the region cautioned residents in disaster-prone areas to remain vigilant as inclement weather continues to prevail in Soccsksargen.

FLEE. Rescue workers watch as a family evacuates in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat. – MDRRMO-Kalamansig

OCD-Soccsksargen spokesperson Jorie Mae Balmediano said on Wednesday, July 17, that the floods have severely affected agriculture and displaced around 190,000 individuals in the provinces of Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and Cotabato.

Balmediano identified the coastal towns of Glan, Kiamba, and Maitum in Sarangani, and the towns of Palimbang, Kalamansig, and Lebak in Sultan Kudarat as among the worst-hit.

Flash floods caused rivers in Kiamba and Maitum to overflow, destroyed houses and inundating wide areas of rice fields, according to reports by local officials. Hundreds of residents in Kiamba fled their homes and stayed in evacuation centers.

In Sultan Kudarat, a heavy downpour triggered flash floods that swept away houses and landslides that shut down roads. At least two bridges were rendered impassable due to raging floodwaters, the OCD reported.

The floods damaged two bridges in the villages of Tambis and Kidayan, along the highway linking Kalamansig and Palimbang towns.

A report by the Kalamansig Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said 3,000 families from nine barangays fled to 11 evacuation centers due to the sudden floods.

MDRRMO-Kalamansig head Ernie Quillo said the families came from barangays Santa Maria, Bantogon, Nalilidan, Paril, Santa Clara, Cadiz, Pag-asa, Hinalaan, and Datu Wasay.

Quillo said at least five houses were swept away by floodwaters with occupants still inside.

“The families inside those houses were saved with the use of rescue boats,” Quillo said.

The MDRRMO also listed 20 landslides in barangays Hinalaan and Santa Clara, which buried roads and isolated several communities, making it difficult for emergency workers to bring in aid.

In Cotabato province, Governor Emmylou Mendoza said the floods displaced more than 13,500 families, mostly from Pikit and Kabacan towns, which are along the Rio Grande de Mindanao and the vast Ligawasan Marsh.

Other affected towns were the low-lying areas of Mlang, Matalam, Pigcawayan, and Libungan, she said.

Balmediano said many of the affected families were brought to designated evacuation centers in their respective localities. While some have returned to their homes, others prefer to stay due to the prevailing inclement weather.

“We are still further assessing the extent of damage to agriculture and infrastructure,” she said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Wednesday, July 17, said they were monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) east of Mindanao that may develop into a tropical cyclone. – Rappler.com