SSS uncovers nearly P40M in unremitted workers’ premiums in Soccsksargen, BARMM

UNREMITTED. Redentor Viola, SSS vice president for Mindanao South II Division, speaks to reporters about workers’ premiums during a press conference in Cotabato City.

Several dozen delinquent employers are identified in the campaign by SSS branches in Koronadal, Tacurong, Kidapawan, General Santos, and Cotabato

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The Social Security System (SSS) has found that nearly P40 million in insurance premiums of workers have remained unremitted by employers in the Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro regions.

Noel Nacion, SSS South Mindanao II Division communications officer, said on Wednesday, June 26, that delinquent employers were identified in the campaign involving five SSS branches in the cities of Koronadal, Tacurong, Kidapawan, General Santos, and Cotabato.

This was discovered during inspections at business establishments as part of the SSS Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) campaign by the SSS-South Mindanao 2, which covers the Soccsksargen region and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

RACE is a periodic campaign of SSS aimed at reminding employers of their responsibilities under the law. The campaign targets employers with fewer than 100 employees or businesses considered micro and small enterprises.

“This deprives workers of their benefits from SSS,” said Redentor Viola, vice president of the SSS division.

According to Viola, they have so far listed at least 40 delinquent employers who failed to remit their workers’ insurance contributions, plus penalties, amounting to some P37 million.

The SSS did not release a list of the delinquent employers but said many of them were in the food business, hardware, printing shops, schools, hotels, and even optical clinics.

Nacion warned that the non-remittance of SSS contributions and the employers’ failure to register the actual number of their workers could result in cases for violation of the Social Security Act of 2018, which carries hefty fines and penalties of six to 12 years of imprisonment.

“The offending employers were given two weeks to settle and comply or face possible closure of their businesses,” Viola said.

He stressed that the non-remittance of SSS contributions is a serious offense and urged employers to comply. He said employers can easily remit insurance premiums or enroll their workers using the online platform of SSS.

Viola also encouraged SSS members to regularly check that their contributions have been remitted on time via their MySSS online account.

Workers with updated premiums enjoy permanent disability benefits, sickness benefits, unemployment insurance or involuntary separation benefits, maternity leave, retirement, and funeral and death claims. – Rappler.com