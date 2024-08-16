From quiet place to coal hub: South Cotabato village awakens, but at what cost?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OPEN PIT. A side-stripping method is used at a coal mining site in Kibang, Barangay Ned in Lake Sebu town. Environmentalists assert that side-stripping is a form of open-pit mining, which is banned in South Cotabato.

The landscape of the once-quiet village of Ned changes dramatically as big miners extract tons of coal from the area every day

SOUTH COTABATO, Philippines — Indigenous peoples who have lived in harmony with nature for generations now find themselves at the crossroads of heritage and industry. Lowlanders have carved through their rugged landscapes with their earth-moving equipment, leaving a dramatically altered environment in the aftermath of their passage.

Seven years after the dreadful killing of a group of indigenes, the mountain village of Ned in Lake Sebu town, South Cotabato, is now abuzz with earthmoving equipment and huge trucks heavy with coal, snaking through roads along the rural hillsides.

Convoys of 35-ton dump trucks pass daily through the 60-kilometer Lake Sebu-Maitum road as coal mining operations by subsidiaries of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) began a few years ago.

COVERED TRUCK. A heavy truck carrying coal, covered with tarpaulin, slows down as it passes through the barangay proper of Ned, Lake Sebu, on its way to Upo, Maitum in neighboring Sarangani province. Rommel Rebollido/Rappler

Each truck, loaded with 36 cubic meters or 40 tons of coal, transports coal from mine sites in Ned to a seaport in the coastal village of Kalaong in Maitum town, Sarangani province.

The village of Ned is predominantly inhabited by the Tboli and Dulangan Manobo indigenous peoples. With over 70 sitios (communities), Ned is located along the boundaries of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani provinces.

The barangay gained attention in December 2017 when Tboli-Dulangan Manobo leader Datu Victor Danyan, along with his two sons Victor Jr. and Artemio, and five others – Pato Celardo, Samuel Angkoy, To Diamante, Bobot Lagase, and Mateng Bantel – were killed.

The Tboli-Manobo Sdaf Claimants Organization (TAMASCO), which Danyan led, has asserted that their leader and the others were killed for defending their ancestral domain from the intrusion of fruit plantation and coal mining companies.

Ned’s landscape dramatically changed after SMC’s subsidiaries – Daguma Agro Minerals Incorporated (DAMI) and Sultan Energy Philippine Corporation (SEPC) – began mining operations in the village to extract around 70 million metric tons of coal.

Whenever a huge truck approaches, the lowly habal-habal (motorcycle taxis) take to the side of the road.

“Lisud na basin maligsan, pisat gyud ta (It’s too risky to be run over and crushed),” said Lito Oyob, a habal-habal driver.

According to several coal mine workers, there are hundreds of such trucks rented by companies from prominent politicians, local leaders, and businessmen from South Cotabato, General Santos City, and Sarangani province.

A mine worker said he does not know exactly how many trucks there are, but said these trucks are owned by prominent people.

“Mga politiko ug mga adunahang negosyante sa patag ang tag-iya (These are owned by politicians and wealthy businessmen from the lowlands),” he said.

A truck driver said they are paid from P600 to P800 per trip. At times, a truck makes two trips a day, said a truck driver’s helper. An aide gets P300 for every trip.

The daily truck journey starts as early as 4 am, when the trucks get their fill of coal. The trips stop at 4 pm.

It takes two to three hours for the trucks to reach the port in Maitum, where the coal is stockpiled and waits for boats to load it for transport elsewhere.

A driver said the trip takes that long due to the deteriorating road conditions and the fact that they have to take utmost precaution with such a heavy load on zigzagging downhill runs.

The concrete road that was built a few years back now displays gaping cracks and eroded portions. There are also other factors, like busted tires and mechanical failures, he said.

A civil engineer, who only identified himself as Ed, said the Lake Sebu-Maitum Road, being an interior road artery, is not thick enough to withstand heavy loads like the coal-carrying trucks.

“The road was not designed for such heavy loads,” he pointed out.

FIX. Workers on a break repair a motorcycle near a coal mining site in Sitio Kibang, Ned in Lake Sebu town. Rommel Rebollido/Rappler

When coal mining went into full swing, experts said more than half of the 42,000-hectare Barangay Ned became prone to subsidence – the sinking of the ground due to underground material movement.

Subsidence is most often caused by the removal of water, oil, natural gas, or mineral resources from the ground through pumping, fracking, or mining activities.

Initial coal-mining operations in Ned covered nine hectares located in the sitios of El Dolog, El Gapok, Pulosubong, Tawan Dagat, and Sigawit, where government geologists and workers found at least 300 sinkholes and identified landslide areas in 2019.

Rolly Aquino, chief of South Cotabato’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said then that sinkholes and erosion areas were found in the sitios of El Dolog, Tuburan, Polosubong, Kiantay, and Tawan Dagat.

An initial assessment report by experts from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in Soccsksargen showed that the land surface movements in the area were due to its coal deposits.

The situation prompted South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. to seek help from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) in updating Ned’s local development plan “due to the hazards present in the barangay, specifically their high susceptibility to subsidence, which comprises about 60% of the land area of the barangay.”

San Miguel’s subsidiaries aim to extract coal in areas covering about 17,000 hectares in the provinces of South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat.

In response, the South Cotabato provincial government vowed “tight monitoring” of the mining activities in Ned.

Tamayo, in his public pronouncements, said all that local officials could do was to ensure that the mining operations were being “done legally and safely because the coal mining activities were approved by the national government.” – Rappler.com