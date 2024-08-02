Maguindanao del Sur vice mayor, aide killed in ambush

Mindanao
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The vice mayor of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, and his aide were killed, while his wife and son were wounded, in an ambush on Friday afternoon, August 2. 

Vice Mayor Roldan Benito died in the hospital together with his aide, who was identified only as Marcos. 

Colonel Roel Sermese, provincial police commander of Maguindanao del Sur, said in a phone interview the incident took place before 5 pm Friday. The victims were aboard a pick-up truck. 

The crime took place in Barangay Pandan, where the village chair is the wounded wife, Analyn.  

South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular, himself a survivor of three ambush attempts, condemned the attack on the vice mayor and the latter’s family and aide. 

This is a developing story. — Rappler.com

