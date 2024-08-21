State university in General Santos slams inclusion in PNP’s ‘red-tagging’ list

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GENSAN CAMPUS. A tricycle cruises along a road inside the sprawling campus of the Mindanao State University in General Santos City.

The Mindanao State University in General Santos City calls the allegations baseless and a deliberate attempt to discredit the institution, putting its constituents at unnecessary risk

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The administration of Mindanao State University in General Santos City (MSU-Gensan) and its students called the school’s inclusion in a Philippine National Police’s (PNP) list of schools allegedly involved in recruitment activities of the New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) “unfounded and malicious.”

In a statement, MSU-Gensan described the allegations as baseless and a deliberate attempt to discredit the university’s reputation, putting its students and constituents at unnecessary risk.

The state-run school and its Supreme Student Council criticized those behind the PNP list, which was revealed during the August 6 hearing of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, led by Senator Ronald dela Rosa.

The Senate hearing was conducted in line with Senate Resolution No. 863, which aims to review the implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 in various schools across the country.

The PNP list included 102 educational institutions allegedly involved in CPP-NPA recruitment activities, with 23 schools tagged for having multiple alleged recruitment incidents.

Leonardo Tucjayao, president of the MSU-Gensan Supreme Student Council, urged authorities on Tuesday, August 20, to focus on pressing issues in the country’s educational system instead of spending so much time red-tagging students.

“We are facing an education crisis, as evidenced by the country’s ranking in PISA,” Tucjayao said, referring to the Programme for International Student Assessment, which showed the Philippines in a dismal bottom ranking in 2018 and 2022.

In 2022, the Philippines ranked 77th out of 81 countries globally in the student assessment conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for 15-year-old learners.

Tucjayao said the government should first resolve the education crisis, uphold students’ rights and academic freedom, and provide them with quality education to become responsible citizens in their respective communities.

He said universities and schools are avenues for critical thinking where students learn to participate in nation-building actively and should not be marginalized. Academic institutions must be spared from political grandstanding and unfounded accusations, he added.

The MSU-Gensan statement read: “Our institution is dedicated to providing quality education to all, regardless of their socio-economic or political background. We uphold the highest standards of academic integrity and adhere strictly to the laws and regulations of the land.”

‘Peace university’

MSU-Gensan, a 50-year-old state university, has been working to become the country’s National Peace University, having included peace education in its curriculum several years ago.

MSU-Gensan has always been at the forefront of efforts to address the “Mindanao problem,” integrating peace education into the university curriculum, the school’s statement clarified.

Despite the red-tagging issue, school administrators vowed to remain steadfast in their mission to develop students and produce graduates who are competent, morally upright, and socially responsible citizens.

“We will continue to foster an environment conducive to learning and growth, where students can freely express their ideas and aspirations without fear or prejudice,” the school said.

Tucjayao said the MSU-Gensan Supreme Student Council (SSC) stands in solidarity with the university administration and other academic and socio-civic organizations in condemning “the baseless allegation of the PNP.”

“This malicious inclusion (of MSU-Gensan in the PNP list) undermines and discredits the active engagement of the student body in various socio-political issues within the university, as well as at the local, national, and even international levels,” the council said in a statement.

The “red-tagging” threatens students’ rights to organize, and their freedom of speech and expression, the council president added.

“MSUans will not succumb to the threats of state forces attempting to silence the students and will not cease engaging in socio-political issues that continue to marginalize the most vulnerable members of society.”

“We will continue to fight for truth, justice, and democracy, and represent the voiceless in society. Hands off our institution! Hands off our students!” Tucjayao said. – Rappler.com