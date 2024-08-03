Mindanao
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off Surigao del Sur

Phivolcs says no damage is expected but there will be aftershocks

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck off Lingig, Surigao del Sur, on Saturday morning, August 3, according to a Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) bulletin.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a depth of 9 kilometers at 6:22 am. It was felt in other parts of Mindanao as well as in areas in Visayas.

Phivolcs said that no damage was expected but there will be aftershocks.

Reported intensities

Intensity V – Lingig, Hinatuan, and City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur; Rosario, Agusan del Sur; Maco and Monkayo, Davao de Oro

Intensity IV – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; City of Davao

Intensity III – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Inabanga, BOHOL; City of Baybay, Leyte

Intensity II – Mambajao, Camiguin; Sogod, Southern Leyte; City of Cotabato; Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao

Instrumental instensities

Intensity IV – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Intensity III – Abuyog, LEYTE; City of Digos, Davao del Sur; Malungon, Sarangani; City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Intensity II – City of Cebu; Carigara, and Dulag, Leyte; Sogod, Southern Leyte; Kadingilan, Kalilangan, City of Malaybalay, and San Fernando, Bukidnon; Balingasag, Misamis Oriental; City of Cagayan de Oro; Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Banisilan, City of Kidapawan, and Magpet, Cotabato; Glan, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, and Tampakan, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Alangalang, Albuera, and Kananga, Leyte; San Roque, Northern Samar; City of Catbalogan, Samar; Molave, Zamboanga del Sur; Malitbog, Bukidnon; Carmen, and President Roxas, Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani; Norala, and Surallah, South Cotabato

