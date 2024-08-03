Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off Surigao del Sur

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck off Lingig, Surigao del Sur, on Saturday morning, August 3, according to a Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) bulletin.
The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a depth of 9 kilometers at 6:22 am. It was felt in other parts of Mindanao as well as in areas in Visayas.
Phivolcs said that no damage was expected but there will be aftershocks.
Reported intensities
Intensity V – Lingig, Hinatuan, and City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur; Rosario, Agusan del Sur; Maco and Monkayo, Davao de Oro
Intensity IV – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; City of Davao
Intensity III – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Inabanga, BOHOL; City of Baybay, Leyte
Intensity II – Mambajao, Camiguin; Sogod, Southern Leyte; City of Cotabato; Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao
Instrumental instensities
Intensity IV – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro
Intensity III – Abuyog, LEYTE; City of Digos, Davao del Sur; Malungon, Sarangani; City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur
Intensity II – City of Cebu; Carigara, and Dulag, Leyte; Sogod, Southern Leyte; Kadingilan, Kalilangan, City of Malaybalay, and San Fernando, Bukidnon; Balingasag, Misamis Oriental; City of Cagayan de Oro; Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Banisilan, City of Kidapawan, and Magpet, Cotabato; Glan, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, and Tampakan, South Cotabato
Intensity I – Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Alangalang, Albuera, and Kananga, Leyte; San Roque, Northern Samar; City of Catbalogan, Samar; Molave, Zamboanga del Sur; Malitbog, Bukidnon; Carmen, and President Roxas, Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani; Norala, and Surallah, South Cotabato
Rappler.com
