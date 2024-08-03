Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off Surigao del Sur

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Phivolcs says no damage is expected but there will be aftershocks

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck off Lingig, Surigao del Sur, on Saturday morning, August 3, according to a Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) bulletin.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a depth of 9 kilometers at 6:22 am. It was felt in other parts of Mindanao as well as in areas in Visayas.

Phivolcs said that no damage was expected but there will be aftershocks.

Reported intensities

Intensity V – Lingig, Hinatuan, and City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur; Rosario, Agusan del Sur; Maco and Monkayo, Davao de Oro

Intensity IV – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; City of Davao

Intensity III – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Inabanga, BOHOL; City of Baybay, Leyte

Intensity II – Mambajao, Camiguin; Sogod, Southern Leyte; City of Cotabato; Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao

Instrumental instensities

Intensity IV – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Intensity III – Abuyog, LEYTE; City of Digos, Davao del Sur; Malungon, Sarangani; City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Intensity II – City of Cebu; Carigara, and Dulag, Leyte; Sogod, Southern Leyte; Kadingilan, Kalilangan, City of Malaybalay, and San Fernando, Bukidnon; Balingasag, Misamis Oriental; City of Cagayan de Oro; Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Banisilan, City of Kidapawan, and Magpet, Cotabato; Glan, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, and Tampakan, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Alangalang, Albuera, and Kananga, Leyte; San Roque, Northern Samar; City of Catbalogan, Samar; Molave, Zamboanga del Sur; Malitbog, Bukidnon; Carmen, and President Roxas, Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani; Norala, and Surallah, South Cotabato

– Rappler.com