Talaandig artist keeps IP heritage alive with Filipino-American musicians

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GROUP PERFORMANCE. Datu Waway Saway (2nd from left) performs with Ron Quesada, Mayo Ortiz, and Balugto Necosia Jr. at Gongster's Paradise in 2023.

Talaandig artist Waway Linsahay Saway's efforts resonate far beyond Philippine shores, ensuring that the echoes of Bukidnon’s ancestral songs endure for generations to come

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – From beneath the verdant canopy of Bukidnon’s highlands, Talaandig artist Rodelio Saway emerges with a mission. His crusade: to preserve the rich legacy of his tribe’s traditional music, weaving it with the talents of Filipino-American musicians.

In the heart of Songco, Lantapan town, his family has established the Talaandig School of the Living Traditions, a sanctuary of culture that endeavors to keep alive the artistic traditions and cultural values that define their Bukidnon community.

At Bukidnon State University (BSU) early this month, Saway, also known as Datu Waway Linsahay Saway, articulated the essence of their vibrant culture–an intricate dance of land, heritage, and spirit.

DATU’S MUSIC. Datu Waway Saway performs with Ron Quesada at the Gongster’s Paradise 2019: A Stronger Kulintang Force event at the Oakland Asian Cultural Center, Oakland, California on May 4, 2019. – House of Gongs/Emil Siapno

“The vibrant culture of Bukidnon’s indigenous communities in the Philippines is deeply rooted in connections to the land, ancestral heritage, and spiritual beliefs,” Saway told the Building Indigenous Knowledge for Inclusivity and Sustainability (BIGKIS) conference at BSU in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, held on July 4 to 5.

BIGKIS is an initiative by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) that aims to deepen the understanding and appreciation of indigenous peoples’ culture within state universities and colleges across the Philippines.

During the conference, Saway stressed the importance of traditional languages, rituals, music, arts, and customs in maintaining the cultural identity of the Bukidnon IP communities.

Traditional music and arts, he said, are integral to Bukidnon IP’s cultural expression, conveying history, beliefs, and values to successive generations.

Intricate crop dances, captivating storytelling, and evocative melodies serve as platforms for preserving and transmitting indigenous culture, highlighting their historical narratives, communal wisdom, and spiritual significance, he noted.

Traditional music, he emphasized, is not merely an artistic expression but a vessel of wisdom, community values, and spiritual connections.

“These cultural forms are living manifestations of enduring traditions and legacies, encapsulating the collective identity and heritage of the indigenous communities,” he said.

Passing the torch

Saway’s efforts resonate far beyond Philippine shores, inspiring Filipino-American artists through mentorship and collaboration, ensuring that the echoes of Bukidnon’s ancestral songs endure for generations to come. He and other IP musicians from Mindanao have been to the US thrice to mentor Filipino-American musicians upon the invitation of the House of Gongs or Balay Kulintang.

Together with other indigenous peoples’ artists from Mindanao, Waway returned to the US for the first-ever Ugat Music Camp at Nature Bridge, Sausalito, California from July 19 to 21.

Saway was invited by House of Gongs to mentor Filipino-American musicians who are looking to learn indigenous instrumentation from the Philippines by sharing his knowledge and mastery of Talaandig music. The camp aims to inspire participants to integrate Filipino gongs and indigenous instruments into their music.

Saway has been tasked to help 17 students along with other respected master artists in the Philippines and industry experts from Hollywood and Broadway including Joel Ganlal, Farid Guinomla, Sata Abdullah, Jenny Bawer-Young, Balugto Necosia Jr., among others.

IP INSTRUMENTS. Datu Waway Saway’s group uses Talaandig traditional instruments with Balugto Necosia Jr. playing the ‘kubing.’ – House of Gongs/Julio Dizon

House of Gongs has several programs between California and Hawaii on a mission to honor tradition and foster innovation in music and arts. It receives support from the Intersection for the Arts in San Francisco. This year’s program is funded by the California Arts Council, Center for Cultural Innovation, and Zoo Labs.

Lydia Querian, co-founder of House of Gongs, said, “One issue that inspired our organization to incorporate art as a tool to transform and express culture is witnessing first-hand the challenges that Filipinx/o/a in the US face in regards to their cultural identity and mental well-being.”

“Filipinx” refers to a person of Philippine origin or descent, especially one living in the United States, and is used to indicate gender-neutrality in place of Filipino or Filipina.

She said the music camp aims to change that narrative by creating a space for them to access lost rooted art forms, embrace them, and use them in their own creative experiences.

The group will feature in Rhythms of Mindanao, a concert showcasing the music and art of Tboli, Talaandig, Iranun, and Maguindanao Indigenous Philippine Master Artists and Culture Bearers on July 23.

Aside from Saway, the concert will also spotlight Talaandig artist Balugto, Maguindanaon artists Sata Egal Abdullah and Farid Guinomla, and Tboli artist Joel Ganlal, with special guest musicians Ron Querian aka Kulintronica, Rogelle Zamora, Gean Vincent Almendras, and Conrad J. Benedicto.

Rhythms of Mindanao, produced by Kularts and co-produced by House of Gongs, will be held at the Oakland Asian Cultural Center in Oakland, California.

Afterwards, the tour will proceed to the island of Oahu in Hawaii on July 24 together with other master artists for a Music Tour at WaiWai Collective, Honolulu, Hawaii on July 25 and July 30 for cultural exchanges with local organizations. – Rappler.com