Thousands stranded as landslides snarl traffic on key Bukidnon-Davao highway

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DISRUPT. Landslides along a section of the Bukidnon-Davao highway inconvenienced many travelers overnight since Tuesday, August 13. One lane has been cleared and made passable on Wednesday afternoon.

Before the road was cleared, many travelers cooked meals on the roadside amid the chaos

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Thousands of motorists and travelers faced long overnight queues, returned home frustrated, or sought less-known and difficult routes after massive landslides blocked a critical section of a Bukidnon highway linking the Northern Mindanao and Davao regions.

Clearing operations by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Kitaotao town made one lane of the Bukidnon-Davao City highway passable for all vehicles on Wednesday afternoon, August 14, nearly a day after two major landslides hit the area.

Staff Sergeant Ronron Libongcogon of the Kitaotao police said they estimated that more than 500 trucks, cars, and buses were stranded on both sides after mud and debris covered most of the highway.

CLEARING. Workers begin clearing a section of the Bukidnon-Davao highway after massive landslides disrupted vehicular traffic in Kitaotao town on Tuesday night, August 13. One lane has been cleared and made passable on Wednesday afternoon. – PCol Jovit Lontac Culaway FB page

Libongcogon said DPWH engineers only started clearing operations on Wednesday morning for fear of more landslides in Sitio Manalong, Barangay Kahusayan in Kitaotao town.

The scene where most vehicles were stranded was chaotic, with many travelers cooking their meals on the roadside while waiting for the highway to clear, he said.

By Wednesday morning, Libongcogon said many bus passengers braved the mud and walked across the landslide area, guided by local guides.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Northern Mindanao said no one was hurt during the incident.

In a travel advisory, the DPWH in Northern Mindanao said the Bukidnon section of the highway was already passable and safe for travel.

Maybelle Galvez, spokesperson for the OCD in the region, said government engineers and workers managed to clear one lane of the highway.

She said vehicular flow started moving starting Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities had to close the highway section to vehicular traffic the night before due to the landslides, which apparently resulted from loosened soil following days of heavy downpour.

“The first landslide hit around 7 pm and the second landslide around 9 p.m. The road was impassable to all vehicles after the two landslides,” Galvez told Rappler. – Rappler.com