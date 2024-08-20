Second ambush in two days: Village chief shot dead in Sultan Kudarat 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AMBUSH. A 64-year-old barangay chairman, Amado Aviles Serra Jr., is killed in an ambush in Laguilayan, Isulan town, Sultan Kudarat, on Monday, August 19. Serra was the second barangay chairman killed in an ambush in Mindanao in two days.

DAVAO, Philippines – Motorcycle-riding gunmen shot and killed a barangay chairman in Isulan town, Sultan Kudarat, on Monday, August 19, a day after another village chief and his wife were killed in an ambush in a province in the neighboring Bangsamoro region.

Police said the victim, 64-year-old Amado Aviles Serra Jr., died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Serra had just left the barangay hall around 5 pm and was heading to a market in Purok 7, Barangay Laguilayan, to buy fish for dinner when the gunmen, riding in tandem, approached and opened fire.

Lieutenant Colonel Julius Malcontento, Isulan police chief, said an initial investigation showed Serra was driving alone at the time of the attack.

Serra tried to drive to the hospital but his vehicle stopped, and he died, Malcontento said.

Police quoted witnesses as saying that they heard at least five gunshots.

The attack has sparked outrage among residents of Laguilayan and throughout Sultan Kudarat, with villagers describing Serra as a kindhearted leader deeply connected with his constituents.

The motive for the killing remains unclear as police continue their investigation.

Serra’s killing came a day after the murder of Bulibod barangay chairman Esmael Latip Mustapha and his wife, Rahima, Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte, late Sunday night, August 18.

Maguindanao del Norte and Sultan Kudarat are neighboring provinces but belong to different regions – Maguindanao del Norte is in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), while Sultan Kudarat is in the Soccsksargen region. There is also a town called Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao del Norte.

Sultan Kudarat town Mayor Tucao Mastura announced a P200,000-reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the ambush.

The couple’s daughters were with them during the attack but survived, police said.

Police said the ambush was carried out by a group of about six heavily armed men.

Lieutenant Colonel Esmael Madin, Sultan Kudarat town police chief, said investigators suspect the ambush was retaliation against Mustapha, who was active in anti-illegal drug operations that led to multiple arrests and the disruption of local drug activities. – Rappler.com