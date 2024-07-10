Zamboanga city hall slams PNP as fireworks disposal injuries reach 32

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INJURED. An injured resident is assisted by members of the City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office team in Zamboanga City on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The local government counts 32 people injured, more than the 19 that the police reported, and over two dozen families affected as a result of the failed disposal of seized firecrackers

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines – The Zamboanga city government sharply criticized the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, July 9, for what it called “unacceptable negligence” after an explosion injured many people during the disposal of seized fireworks in the city.

The city government counted 32 people injured, more than the 19 that the police reported, and more than two dozen families affected as a result of the explosion on Monday, July 8.

The accident was the result of “an unacceptable negligence and we demand from PNP headquarters to conduct a thorough investigation and to impose the proper sanctions and recommendations,” said Wendell Sotto, Zamboanga’s city administrator.

The city’s criticism came after Monday’s failed disposal of fireworks seized from Next Step Fireworks Shoppe, which was blamed for the June 29 explosion that killed five people and injured several dozen others.

Colonel Kimberly Molitas, Zamboanga police director, had ordered the seized firecrackers disposed of in Muti, but the explosion took place in Cabatangan, near the city’s commercial area.

“There was a lack of proper coordination, even with the Cabatangan barangay officials,” said Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, head of the City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office.

After meeting with city hall’s crisis committee, Sotto said 32 were injured as a result of Monday’s explosion, 19 of them members of the disposal team. He said some 38 families were adversely affected.

The Zamboanga City Social Welfare and Development Office, and City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Officer have been providing assistance to those affected.

Sotto, speaking on behalf of Mayor John Dalipe who is in Cebu City for the Palarong Pambansa 2024, said the police mishandled the firecracker disposal.

Asked if the Zamboanga police chief should be held responsible, Sotto said, “That must also be taken into consideration by the PNP.”

“Under the Civil Code of the Philippines, the government is not liable; it is the public officer,” said lawyer Ed Sanson, former dean of the College of Law at Western Mindanao State University.

Sanson cited Article 2180 of the Code, which states, “The State is responsible in like manner when it acts through a special agent, but not when the damage has been caused by the official to whom the task done properly pertains, in which case what is provided in Article 2176 shall be applicable.”

He also cited Article 2176: “Whoever by act or omission causes damage to another, there being fault or negligence, is obliged to pay for the damage done. Such fault or negligence, if there is no pre-existing contractual relation between the parties.” – Rappler.com