Philippines detects new mpox case after WHO public health emergency declaration

MPOX. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa announces a new mpox case in the Philippines on August 19, 2024, following the World Health Organization's declaration of a global public health emergency.

The Department of Health says it got five patient referrals who were suspected of having mpox in the past week, but only a 33-year-old male tested positive for the viral infection

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines announced on Monday, August 19, that it detected one new mpox (monkeypox) case, the first in the country for 2024 and its 10th case overall.

The confirmation of the new case also came less than a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years.

The new case, from Metro Manila, was reported to the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday, August 18.

“Ito ay case ng isang 33 taong lalaki, Pilipino siya. Wala siyang travel history so hindi siya nanggaling ng Africa o ibang bansa…. Naka-isolate pa rin [siya],” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said on Monday.

(This is a case of a 33-year-old male, Filipino. He does not have travel history so he did not come from Africa or another country. He remains in isolation.)

Before this new case, the Philippines’ last case was reported in December 2023. The DOH said “all previous cases were isolated, cared for, and have since recovered.”

The latest patient had a fever over a week ago, before getting a “distinct rash” on the face, back, nape, trunk, groin, and even on his palms and soles. These are among the common symptoms of mpox — which according to the DOH include skin rashes or mucosal lesions that can appear for two to four weeks.

“Para siyang butlig…. Nagsisimula siya sa butlig na ang laman niya ay tubig, pero ang pagkakaiba niya sa bulutong-tubig is ‘pag tumagal na, nagiging nana na ‘yung laman niya,” Health Assistant Secretary Albert Francis Domingo said.

(It’s like a blister. It starts with a small blister that has water inside it, but its difference from chickenpox is that after a while, it becomes filled with pus.)

Domingo said some patients report that rashes can become itchy or painful. Symptoms also include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Diagnosing mpox involves testing skin lesion material via PCR.

The DOH said doctors can refer patients for testing to major hospitals such as the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, San Lazaro Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and Philippine General Hospital, among others.

The department got five patient referrals who were suspected of having mpox in the past week, but only the 33-year-old male tested positive for the viral infection.

“Gagaling ka rin over a period of time so supportive care lang siya. Puwedeng magbigay ng antiviral pero mostly, gamot sa lagnat, gamot sa sakit sa katawan, at mga pampahid do’n sa mga lesions,” Herbosa said.

(You’ll get better over a period of time so it only needs supportive care. You can get antiviral medicine, but mostly, you’ll need medicine for fever, medicine for muscle pain, and topical medicine for the lesions.)

The DOH said the Philippines will not need a quarantine facility to treat mpox patients.

They can either stay isolated at home or get confined in a hospital, upon the advice of a doctor. Patients would have to wait until their scabs fall off and this takes about two to four weeks, the department said.

Herbosa noted that the close contacts of the past nine patients who tested positive for mpox did not get infected, even though they decided to quarantine at home.

The health chief also clarified that physical distancing measures are not needed in public, since the infection is transmitted via “close, intimate contact,” through exposure to materials such as utensils or clothing that have been used by mpox patients.

But the department reminded the public to wash and sanitize their hands frequently as this helps lower the risk for mpox.

“DOH will make the testing process as convenient as possible, so that suspect cases may be identified fast and allowed to stay at home. Our health system is working. We can handle the situation and will keep the public well-informed,” Herbosa added. – Rappler.com