IN PHOTOS: Muslims gather for morning prayers in observance of Eid’l Adha

Thousands of Filipino Muslims gather to pray and celebrate Eid'l Adha or the Festival of the Sacrifice, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on June 16, 2024. Malacañang Palace declared Monday, une 17,, as a regular holiday in commemoration of Eid'l Adha through Proclamation No. 579.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Muslims all across the country gathered to pray and celebrate Eid’l Adha on Sunday, June 16.

The gloomy skies over Quezon City didn’t deter hundreds from coming together for morning prayers at the Quezon City Circle. Filipino faithful stood side-by-side in puddles of rain.

Despite the intermittent rain, hundreds of Filipino Muslims gather for morning prayers at the Quezon Memorial Circle on June 16, 2024, to celebrate Eid’l Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice. EID’L ADHA. Despite the intermittent rain, hundreds of Filipino Muslims gather for morning prayers at the Quezon Memorial Circle on June 16, 2024, to celebrate Eid’l Adha. Jire Carreon/Rappler.

In the University of the Philippines, around 2,000 Filipino Muslims sat and knelt together for prayers led by Julkipli Wadi, dean of the Institute of Islamic Studies at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

Professor Julkipli Wadi, Dean of the Institute of Islamic Studies at the University of the Philippines Diliman, leads the morning prayers along with thousands of Filipino Muslims, for the celebration of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, at the UP Bahay ng Alumni on June 16, 2024.

EID’L ADHA. Thousands of Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid’l Adha at the UP Bahay ng Alumni. Angie de Silva/Rappler.

Meanwhile, in Manila, thousands more gathered at the Quirino Grandstand to celebrate the Feast of Sacrifice.

Thousands of Filipino Muslims gather to pray and celebrate Eid’l Adha or the Festival of the Sacrifice, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on June 16, 2024. Malacañang Palace declared Monday, June 17, as a regular holiday in commemoration of Eid’l Adha through Proclamation No. 579. Ben Nabong/Rappler

EID’L ADHA. Filipino Muslims celebrate the Feast of Sacrifice together at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila. Ben Nabong/Rappler

Eid’l Adha is one of the two great feasts in Islam, the other being Eid’l Fitr, which ends the fasting month of Ramadan. During the feast of Eid’l Adha, Muslims pray as a community at daybreak, and later sacrifice acceptable animals like sheep or cows. – Rappler.com