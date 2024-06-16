IN PHOTOS: Muslims gather for morning prayers in observance of Eid’l Adha

Already have Rappler+? to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Muslims all across the country gathered to pray and celebrate Eid’l Adha on Sunday, June 16.
The gloomy skies over Quezon City didn’t deter hundreds from coming together for morning prayers at the Quezon City Circle. Filipino faithful stood side-by-side in puddles of rain.
In the University of the Philippines, around 2,000 Filipino Muslims sat and knelt together for prayers led by Julkipli Wadi, dean of the Institute of Islamic Studies at the University of the Philippines Diliman.
Meanwhile, in Manila, thousands more gathered at the Quirino Grandstand to celebrate the Feast of Sacrifice.
Eid’l Adha is one of the two great feasts in Islam, the other being Eid’l Fitr, which ends the fasting month of Ramadan. During the feast of Eid’l Adha, Muslims pray as a community at daybreak, and later sacrifice acceptable animals like sheep or cows. – Rappler.com
