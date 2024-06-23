NPC removes Mayor Alice Guo from party

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOT SEAT. Mayor Alice Leal Guo answers questions from senators during the continuation of the public hearing on the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators facility in Bamban, Tarlac, on May 22, 2024.

This development comes after Tarlac Governor Susan Yap's petition of removing the mayor from the party because recent the investigation 'has placed in great question Mayor Guo's honesty and integrity'

MANILA, Philippines – Controversial Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has been expelled from the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) as ordered by its party chairman, former senator Tito Sotto, who acted on a petition from Tarlac Governor Susan Yap.

Sotto shared the letter of Guo’s expulsion to Senate reporters on Sunday, June 23. In his letter to Yap, Sotto said the NPC does “not tolerate any unlawful acts or any appearance of impropriety by its members that will undermine the principle of our party.”

“In this regard, after due consultation with leaders and members of our party and considering the gravity of charges and on-going investigations against Mayor Guo, I hereby order the removal of Mayor Alice Guo from the roster of the Nationalist People’s Coalition,” Sotto wrote.

This development came after Yap wrote to NPC petitioning Guo’s expulsion. In her letter, Yap said that the recent investigation involving the mayor “has placed in great question Mayor Guo’s honesty and integrity.”

“Knowing that our party would not tolerate any involvement in online illegal gambling, and other crimes, it appears fitting that given the present questions surrounding Mayor Guo, that she should be removed from the party,” Yap said.

The Bamban mayor is under preventive suspension ordered by the Ombudsman. The suspension was due to a graft case filed by the Department of Local and Interior Government against her because of serious illegal acts and her link to the illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in her province. – Rappler.com