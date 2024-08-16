Negros Occidental congressman Kiko Benitez named new TESDA chief

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW TESDA CHIEF. Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Kiko Benitez in a public hearing on amendments to the sugarcane industry development law on August 8, 2024.

(1st UPDATE) Malacañang says Kiko Benitez's advocacies for digital transformation, education reform, and technological innovation 'will be crucial' as TESDA equips Filipinos with skills for the 'evolving job market'

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez as the new director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

“The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is confident in Benitez’s ability to lead TESDA toward achieving its goals of enhancing the technical skills of the Filipino workforce, promoting lifelong learning opportunities, and driving economic growth through education and skills development,” Malacañang said in a statement on Friday, August 16.

Benitez said on Friday that it was his “honor” to serve as the new TESDA chief. He thanked the President for the trust, and the Second Congressional Commission on Education for the nomination.

He also thanked his constituents in the 3rd District of Negros Occidental for their support. “Sa mga palangga ko nga pumuluyo sang 3rd District, I may be moving to another role but indi kamo namon bayaan (To my beloved constituents in the 3rd District, I may be moving to another role but I will not abandon you). I will remain always to be at your service.”

Benitez said his new role was a “full circle moment” for him, since his grand-aunt, the late former senator Helena Benitez, authored Republic Act No. 5462, which established TESDA’s precursor, the National Manpower and Youth Council.

“The job market and our skills needs have immensely evolved since 1969. We face many challenges in catching up with digital transformation, for example, and adapting our workforce to the digital economy,” he said.

“But when we help each other — in the industry, the government, and tech-voc (technical-vocational) institutions, we will succeed,” he added in Filipino.

Benitez’s appointment comes after the resignation of Suharto Mangudadatu in July, reportedly to prepare for the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The new TESDA chief also recognized Mangudadatu’s work, vowing to build on his accomplishments aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the youth and the workforce.

Benitez is the chairperson of the House committee on housing and urban development, and the vice chairperson of the committee on creative industry and performing arts.

He has authored bills looking to address the country’s housing needs, information technology and communication gaps, professionals’ development, and teacher training, among others.

The Marcos administration believes that Benitez’s advocacies for digital transformation, education reform, and technological innovation “will be crucial in steering TESDA’s programs to meet the demands of the evolving job market.”

“He will continue the administration’s commitment to upholding the vision of TESDA as a key player in nation-building by providing high-quality education and training to Filipino workers, particularly those in the most disadvantaged sectors of society,” said Malacañang.

Non-profit organization Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), which earlier endorsed Benitez for the position for his “decades of experience as a legislator, educator, and university president,” congratulated him in a statement on Friday.

“We anticipate his forward-thinking initiatives to advance technical education and skills development, building upon his previous work in strengthening TESDA’s programs,” said PBEd.

“His extensive background in education, legislation, and leadership positions him to effectively lead TESDA in providing quality and relevant skills training that will enhance the employability of Filipinos and align with the broader vision for Philippine education,” the group added.

Background in education

Benitez graduated summa cum laude in comparative literature, and cum laude in English, for his bachelor’s degree at Cornell University in 1993.

He took further studies in comparative literature, completing master’s and doctorate degree programs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1996 to 2004. He also finished a minor in Southeast Asian studies alongside his PhD.

Benitez went on to pursue a long career in the academe, working as a lecturer at Philippine Women’s University (PWU), the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Asia and the Pacific, and the University of Washington-Seattle.

Benitez was president of PWU from 2010 to 2019. He then won his first term as congressman unopposed in 2019.

The new TESDA chief has also led civic organizations, such as the Bayanihan Folk Arts Foundation, Philippine Air Force Educational Fund, Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities, and the Association of Southeast Asian Institutions of Higher Learning National Council of the Philippines.

Prior to his appointment, Benitez had several endorsements for education secretary after Vice President Sara Duterte stepped down from the position. Former senator Sonny Angara was eventually chosen for the post in July.

In November 2023, the Visayan Daily Star reported that Benitez joined Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, the political party that the President ran under in the 2022 elections. – Rappler.com