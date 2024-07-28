Philippines ‘will never seek permission’ from China in Ayungin missions 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

One of nine Chinese vessels which were in the vicinity but did not disrupt a Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal on July 27, 2024.

The National Security Council says: 'The Philippines did not and will never seek permission from the PRC to conduct resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal'

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines said Sunday, July 28, that China was lying when its foreign ministry claimed it had been given prior notice and conducted an inspection of Philippine vessels during a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal on July 27.

“The Philippines did not and will never seek permission from the PRC to conduct resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal. There was also no boarding and inspection by the Chinese Coast Guard as claimed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in its statement yesterday,” said the Philippine National Security Council (NSC) in a statement on Sunday.

On Saturday, July 27, the military-contracted civilian vessel ML Lapu-Lapu, escorted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)’s BRP Cape Engaño, brought supplies and a new batch of soldiers to the BRP Sierra Madre, a warship that has served as a military outpost in the shoal since it was ran aground in 1999.

The mission went on without incident, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in an earlier statement. The DFA also denied China’s claims, even then, that prior notice and an on-site inspection had occurred.

The NSC said four Chinese Coast Guard vessels, three People’s Liberation Army-Navy vessels, and two Chinese Maritime Militia vessels were in the vicinity but “maintained their distance and did not undertake any action to disrupt” Philippine ships – a stark contrast to missions in June and March.

It was the first Philippine resupply mission to the shoal following a June 2024 operation that saw the China Coast Guard (CCG) wield axes and knives, before they towed, boarded and damaged Philippine Navy boats. A soldier lost his thumb because of the CCG’s ramming maneuvers.

In the weeks following the June 2024 mission, the Philippines had sought to bring down tensions, hosting a Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea meeting in early July 2024. Weeks later, Manila announced that it had made a provisional arrangement or understanding on Ayungin Shoal – even then the Philippines and China tussled over the terms of the arrangement, with Beijing claiming they would be allowed to inspect vessels. Manila denied Beijing’s claims, although the text of the understanding has not been made public.

Ayungin Shoal is a flashpoint for tensions between the two Asian countries. China claims almost all of the South China Sea, including areas that are part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Ayungin, located just over 100 nautical miles from Palawan, is well within Philippine EEZ.

But China continues to assert its claim, despite a 2016 Arbitral Ruling that deemed the claim invalid.

“The understanding explicitly does not prejudice the national position of the Philippines. The guidance of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is clear: The Philippines is committed to the cause of peace but we will not be deterred nor will we yield. We are, nonetheless, committed to address and manage difficult issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” said the NSC.

The council, whose membership includes the DFA and department of defense, among others, said the Philippines “fully [expects] China to adhere to the provisions of the ‘provisional understanding.’ Both sides should deal with differences in a constructive manner and never through coercion and intimidation”

“The National Task Force-West Philippine Sea remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding our sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea. We will continue to exercise and assert our maritime rights now and in the future,” the NSC, which chairs the task force, added.

The Philippines and the United States’ foreign affairs and defense chiefs are set to meet on July 30 for a 2+2 bilateral ministerial meeting.

– Rappler.com