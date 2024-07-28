Oil from capsized tanker MT Terranova reaches Bulacan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SPILLED. A thick layer of oil can be seen across the water’s surface approximately four kilometers from the coastline in Hagonoy, Bulacan.

'Our people on the ground are also attending to the reported oil spill in Hagonoy,' says PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday, July 28, confirmed that oil leaking from capsized tanker MT Terranova, which was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil, has reached the municipal waters of Hagonoy, Bulacan province

“Yes, we can confirm that. Our people on the ground — they are also attending to the reported oil spill in Hagonoy,” PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said, when asked about the Greenpeace report of oil spillage in the coastal town of Hagonoy.

A Greenpeace press release on Sunday noted that a “thick layer of oil” has been seen across the water’s surface approximately 4 kilometers from the coastline of the Bulacan town.

“Filipino coastal communities are recovering from extreme floods due to Super Typhoon Carina while bracing for an imminent environmental disaster from an oil spill. Greenpeace is calling on the government to take immediate and decisive action to contain and mitigate the spill, and protect affected ecosystems and communities,” Greenpeace said.

Oil tanker MT Terranova sank on Thursday, July 25, off Bataan province. Shogun Ships Company Incorporated, owner of the sunken ship, has tapped Harbor Star Shipping Services to salvage the tanker and respond to the oil spill. Harbor Star was also among the companies that responded to the Mindoro oil spill in 2023 caused by the sinking of oil tanker MT Princess Empress.

The PCG had estimated that it could complete siphoning within seven days from the date of the incident. However, on Sunday, Balilo said that siphoning has been postponed to Tuesday, July 30.

“Hindi natuloy ang siphoning because kailangan muna i-seal lahat ng valves (The siphoning didn’t push through because we first need to seal all the valves),” he said. – Rappler.com