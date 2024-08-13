Ombudsman dismisses Mayor Alice Guo from service

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOT SEAT. Mayor Alice Leal Guo answers questions from senators during the continuation of the public hearing on the raided Philippine offshore gaming operator facility in Bamban, Tarlac, on May 22, 2024.

(3rd UPDATE) The mayor, who has been evading the Senate's arrest order, is found guilty of grave misconduct and was meted the penalty of dismissal from service. She is also perpetually barred from reentering government service.

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

Play Video

In an order made public on Tuesday, August 13, the Ombudsman found Guo guilty of grave misconduct and meted here the penalty of dismissal from service, with forfeiture of all her retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from reentering government service.

In an order dated August 12, the Ombudsman also found 12 other Bamban officials guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service and were ordered suspended for three months. The rest of the respondents are:

Vice Mayor Leonardo Anunciacion

Johny Sales

Jayson Galang

Nikko Balilo

Ernesto Salting

Jose Salting Jr.

Robin Mangiliman

Jose Aguilar

Mary Andrei Lacsamana

Rainier Rivera

Bamban’s business permit and licensing officer Edwin Campo

Municipal legal officer Adenn Sigua

The Ombudsman said Guo’s acts “altogether point to a willful intent on her part to violate the law.”

The office mentioned Guo’s acquisition of land later formed as the Baofu compound and applying for and following up on the reclassification of the said land. The Ombudsman also mentioned Guo’s failure to revoke Hongsheng’s license despite its raid by the authorities, the issuance of business permits to Zun Yuan despite deficiencies in its application, and the failure to “timely revoke or cancel the issued permit for violations committed by Zun Yuan.”

In addition, the Ombudsman noted that Guo remained to be Baofu’s president from the time she filed her certificate of candidacy up to the time she assumed her duties as municipal mayor.

“Needless to stress, when respondent Guo started to discharge her duties and responsibilities as Municipal Mayor, she remained to be the real, true and actual President of Baofu Land Development, Inc., and stands to benefit from the continued operations ofHongsheng and Zun Yuan,” the Ombudsman said.

Where’s Guo?

Guo’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Guo has been suspended since June after the Ombudsman granted the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s request to suspend the local official amid the ongoing probe.

For snubbing Senate probes, the upper chamber ordered the arrest of Guo and seven others for “unduly refusing to appear, despite due notices,” in the ongoing Senate hearings into illegal POGOs. Authorities were able to arrest Guo’s former accountant, but not Guo. She is still at large.

The Department of Justice is still in the process of assessing the trafficking complaint against Guo. The DOJ said earlier last week that the complaint against Guo has been submitted for resolution, which means prosecutors will now decide whether to bring the complaint to court or dismiss it.

If the prosecutors indict Guo, the case will be filed in court. This will be the time when the court would decide whether to issue a warrant against the local official.

Guo is already in the Bureau of Immigration’s lookout bulletin order over her trafficking complaint. The Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order, however, is used for monitoring purposes only, and is not “a sufficient prohibition for a subject’s departure from the Philippines.”

No effect on quo warranto

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra told reporters on Tuesday that the government’s quo warranto case against Guo will still proceed despite the Ombudsman’s dismissal order.

Guevarra said their petition will proceed because Guo can still appeal the dismissal order and if the quo warranto petition becomes successful, it will make Guo “ineligible to run for any elective public position in the future.”

Meanwhile, opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros, who led the Senate probe against illegal POGOs and Guo, commended the Ombudsman for its “sound and sensible judgment.”

“Alice Guo or Guo Hua Ping, a Chinese national, does not deserve to be a Philippine Mayor. She should have been stripped of that title immediately after we confirmed that she was not Filipino,” she said in a statement, adding that Guo “has no right to serve the Filipino people.”

“I trust that our law enforcers are working double time to catch this fugitive. All these cases against Alice Guo are well and good pero habang hindi siya nahahanap, hindi magiging ganap ang ating paghahanap ng hustisya (but until she is not found, the pursuit of justice will not be complete),” she added.

It was Hontiveros who had requested the National Bureau of Investigation to compare the fingerprints of Guo with that of Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, and the conclusion was that they are “one and same person.”

Read the Ombudsman’s decision here:

– Rappler.com