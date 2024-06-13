At least 3 OFWs hurt in Kuwait building fire

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AFTERMATH. A Kuwaiti police officer is seen in front of a burnt building following a deadly fire in Mangaf, southern Kuwait on June 12, 2024.

Three other OFWs are reported safe, while Philippine authorities are still determining the status of the remaining five affected by the building fire on June 12

MANILA, Philippines – At least three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were reported injured in a building in Kuwait that caught fire on Wednesday, June 12, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

As of 6:35 am on Thursday, June 13, the DMW said the three were recovering in the hospital – two of whom were under intensive care.

The three injured were among 11 OFWs reported affected by the fire in the building which housed foreign workers in Mangaf, a coastal city south of Kuwait City. Another three were reported safe and accounted for, while the status of the remaining five has yet to be determined.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac instructed the Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait to stay in touch with hospital authorities until they can fully ascertain the status of the five OFWs unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, he directed the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration office in Kuwait to assist in the six other workers’ immediate needs.

“MWO-Kuwait, in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, will continue monitoring the situation and updating the DMW Head Office as necessary,” the DMW said.

The Mangaf building fire killed at least 49 people. Many died from smoke inhalation, and dozens were rescued.

Visiting the site, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah said “the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters.”

It was not immediately clear if any violations had taken place at the building or what they were. Low paid, blue collar workers in the Gulf often live in overcrowded accommodation. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com