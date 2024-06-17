At Home sa Abroad: Overseas marriage, an option for Pinoy LGBTQ+ couples

LIVE

Rappler speaks to singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario and actress Justine Peña about their wedding in Australia and married life in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – In the Philippines, not everyone has the absolute right to marry the person they love. This includes the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+ (LGBTQ+) community – since same-sex marriage or civil unions are not recognized by law.

But some of the community have the option to marry abroad. How does this work for Filipinos, and how do they navigate a marriage that is not recognized in the Philippines?

In this episode of At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos, Rappler reporter Michelle Abad speaks to singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario, and actress Justine Peña, who got married in Australia in August 2022.

Watch the video on Rappler on Monday, June 17, 2 pm Manila time. – Rappler.com

At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos is Rappler’s one-stop video podcast for all things Filipino diaspora.

Watch other At Home sa Abroad episodes: