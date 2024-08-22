New DMW, TESDA program certifies skills OFWs gain from informal training

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After gaining skills from working abroad, OFWs can get TESDA certification without having to undergo a formal training program

MANILA, Philippines – A new program of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is set to give qualified overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) certification for skills that they may have acquired without undergoing formal training.

In a Malacañang Insider interview aired on Wednesday, August 21, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac brought up a recently signed partnership agreement with TESDA that involves recognizing existing skill sets of OFWs.

“No more training, but they can be assessed in terms of [existing skill sets]. For instance, let’s say a cook in a restaurant in Dubai would have sufficient skill sets but never went through formal training, but is world-class. It can happen. So the TESDA…assesses the skills of that person and provides a certification of the skills of the worker so he or she can carry that certification,” Cacdac explained.

Another example the secretary gave was how some OFWs may spend several years working in a construction company and gain skills in welding, which can sometimes go uncertified.

Having TESDA certifications help workers become more competitive when applying for technical jobs. Cacdac said that the OFWs can also use these certificates when they decide to return home for good and find jobs in similar fields.

“We’re also mindful of our own talent pool. So, that way, we also develop a talent pool and talent base that is world-class. Not just for that specific employer. But we now know the standard of that employer or governments abroad, so we can also raise our training standards that could be suitable here and abroad,” Cacdac said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Apart from the skills accreditation program, Cacdac also mentioned another facet of its agreement with TESDA which provides free retraining or training for OFWs returning to the Philippines from war-torn areas.

In the past year, the DMW has repatriated hundreds of OFWs from conflict-ridden areas such as Israel and Lebanon.

These returning OFWs can choose from any course they want, such as automotive, welding, or caregiving, and if there is a TESDA-accredited training institution in their area, they can sign up for the free course.

TESDA has had a hand in OFW reintegration prior to the creation of the DMW in early 2022. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the TESDA implemented a program for affected OFWs that allowed them access to business and livelihood opportunities through the OFW Reintegration through Skills and Entrepreneurship (OFW-RISE) program.

The OFW-RISE program was implemented through TESDA online courses, with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration guiding the OFWs in applying for livelihood programs after completing the online courses.

Reports of OFWs being unsuccessful in their reintegration have surfaced in the past, pushing them to seek work abroad again. Reasons include lower pay in the Philippines for the same job abroad. – Rappler.com