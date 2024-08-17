Philippines urges citizens: ‘Leave Lebanon immediately’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BEIRUT. A Middle East Airlines (MEA) prepares to land at the Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport, Lebanon, on August 10, 2024.

Amid rising tensions in the region, the Philippine embassy in Lebanon 'strongly urges' Filipinos to leave the country while the airport remains open

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine embassy in Lebanon late Friday, August 16 (Manila time), urged Filipinos to evacuate Lebanon amid rising tensions in the region.

“The Philippine embassy in Lebanon strongly urges all Filipino citizens to leave Lebanon immediately while the airport remains operational,” the embassy said in an advisory.

The embassy advised all Filipinos in the country to prioritize their safety and leave as soon as possible.

If unable to leave Lebanon, the embassy recommended Filipinos evacuate to “safer” areas outside of Beirut, South Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley.

Tensions have escalated in the region in recent weeks, after a deadly rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that Israel blamed on Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group aligned with Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been at war with Israel since October 2023.

Israel responded to the Golan Heights strike with the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut in end-July.

On Saturday, August 17, the Lebanese health ministry said at least six people were killed and three others were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in Nabatieh city, in southern Lebanon.

The Philippines has been repatriating its nationals from Lebanon amid fears of the war spilling over to the country north of Israel and Palestine. A recent batch of repatriates was on August 1, where 19 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and three minors were flown back to Manila.

The Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration gave the OFWs financial assistance and job facilitation services in aid of their reintegration.

The Philippine embassy in its advisory said Filipinos needing repatriation assistance may fill out this form.

Filipinos needing further assistance may also contact the following:

OFWs (documented or undocumented): +961 79110729

Non-OFWs (e.g. dependents with permanent resident status, like a Filipino spouse of a Lebanese): +961 70858086

“The safety and security of every Filipino citizen is our top priority. We urge you to act swiftly and follow the above instructions to ensure your safety,” the embassy said. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com