WATCH: Harvard Din & Tonics’ resident Filipino performs at home

Sean Teo Ong of the Harvard Din & Tonics says he was 'overjoyed' to visit Manila during the collegiate acapella group's world tour

MANILA, Philippines – As the Harvard Din & Tonics go on their biennial world tour, the collegiate acapella group’s resident Filipino, Sean Teo Ong, gets to visit home, too.

Before Sean and his brother were born, their dad Willie migrated from the Philippines to practice medicine. Willie and wife Jackie started a life in Brownsville, Texas, a city bordering with Mexico, with a rich immigrant community.

While raising their son, Willie and Jackie kept him close to his Filipino-Chinese roots, especially through music. Today, Sean continues to pursue his passion for music in Harvard University’s prestigious acapella group, with great pride in telling everyone he’s a Filipino. They performed at the Makati Medical Center on July 2.

Watch his story here. – Rappler.com

Reporter: Michelle Abad

Production specialist: Ulysis Pontanares

Editor: Jen Agbuya

Producer: JC Gotinga