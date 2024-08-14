Padilla wants ‘more-progressive, gender-responsive’ anti-rape law

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In Senate Bill No. 2777, Senator Robin Padilla seeks the imposition of the penalty of reclusion perpetua to death for certain rape cases

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Robin Padilla is pushing for amendments to Republic Act 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997 to make the law “more gender-responsive and more progressive.”

On Monday, August 12, Padilla filed Senate Bill No. 2777 which seeks to make sexual assault punishable by reclusion perpetua to the death penalty for cases with aggravating circumstances, regardless of the gender of the offender.

“Despite the penalties under RA 8353, this representation still finds it compelling to increase the punishment for any person who shall commit an act of rape as stated under Paragraph 2, Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by RA 8353,” Padilla said in a statement.

In pushing for the proposed amendments, Padilla cited a 2017 study conducted by the Council for the Welfare of Children and the United Nations Children’s Fund, which showed that women are not the only ones who suffer from sexual assault.

“More males aged 13 to 24 experience sexual violence more than females. The study also revealed that prevalence of forced consummated sex is higher among males below the age of 18 than females,” Padilla said in his explanatory note.

SB 2777 seeks the imposition of reclusion perpetua to the death penalty for cases where:

Rape is committed with the use of a deadly weapon or by two or more persons

The victim becomes insane due to the rape

Rape is attempted and homicide is committed during the crime

Rape is committed with any of the 10 aggravating or qualifying circumstances enumerated under Article 266-B of RA 8535

“I wish to clarify that the heavy penalties including reclusion perpetua and death had been specified in RA 8353, but are limited to those who victimized females, according to Paragraph 1 Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code,” Padilla said in a separate statement on Tuesday, August 13.

Padilla filed the bill as the Senate is probing policies of television networks and artist management agencies in relation to complaints of sexual abuse and harassment.

The probe led by Padilla was launched following the reported sexual harassment incident involving actor Sandro Muhlach. — Rappler.com