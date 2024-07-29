Pagcor: Internet Gaming Licensees covered by Marcos’ POGO ban

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Offshore gaming operations inside the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) are the 'only' complication in this ban, says Pagcor chief Al Tengco

MANILA, Philippines – The 44 Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs) are all covered by the presidential ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), said the chief of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

“The ban is for all, very clear. Maliwanag po ang utos ng Pangulo, ‘I am ordering Pagcor to wind down.’ Ang iwa-wind down ko po ay ang existing, and that refers to the 44 IGLs,” Pagcor chief Alejandro Tengco told the Senate on Monday, July 29, during the continuation of the upper house’s inquiry into illegal POGOs.

(The order of the president was very clear: ‘I am ordering Pagcor to wind down.’ So we will wind down the existing ones, and that refers to the 44 IGLs.)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the total ban on POGOs in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22, an announcement applauded even by the political opposition due to the sensational discoveries of corruption, trafficking and torture inside the POGO hubs. Marcos ordered to wind down all POGOs by the end of the year.

But the announcement was quickly marred by some confusion because POGOs have ceased to exist since 2023 when Pagcor renamed it IGL. There were no more POGOs to speak of since then, although the media, law enforcement, and Congress continued to use the term “POGO.” There were speculations that IGLs may not be covered by the ban.

“The mandate of the President is very clear, Pagcor is mandated to wind down the operations, in reference to even those who have license we have re-issued, I’m referring to the IGLs,” Tengco repeated.

The speculation was partly due to a 2023 news item that spread online. But the news item was precisely on the announcement of the renaming to IGLs in 2023, way before the SONA. “We really have to ignore those influence operations,” said Senator Risa Hontiveros.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said he believes that the ban covers IGLs. “Bagamat one-liner lang siya, maliwanag naman ang policy statement ang kanyang sinabi, without qualification that all POGOs are banned effective immediately (Although it was just a one-liner, the policy statement was clear, all POGOs are banned effectively immediately without qualification),” he said.

Is CEZA included?

When Hontiveros asked if the all-out ban also covered offshore gaming operations inside economic zones and export processing zones, Guevarra said “ganun po ang dating sa amin (that’s what it seemed to us) that all POGOs are banned without classification.”

However, Tengco pointed out that the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) has its own charter and can issue its own licenses. CEZA, Tengco said, is unique among the other economic zones in that respect. Hontiveros said Pagcor should update the Senate on how CEZA’s charter can figure into Marcos’ all-out ban.

“Dun lang po ako nakakakita ng kumplikasyon (That’s the only area where I can see a complication), but we will see how we can cover,” said Tengco.

POGOs have been controversial since the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, and there were close to 300 POGO licenses issued during his time. When Pagcor renamed POGOs to IGLs during the Marcos presidency, the licenses were cut down to only 44. All those operating without license, or the illegal POGOs, “are not under our jurisdiction,” said Tengco.

Tengco said there are around 32,000 IGL workers, and around 8,000 Business Process Outsourcing or BPO workers, or a total of 40,000 workers who will be displaced by the ban. Tengco said inter-agency meetings will begin this week, starting with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to make sure that the displaced workers have other job opportunities.

“I just got word that [Justice] Secretary Boying Remulla is calling for a meeting together with Pagcor, [i.e. with Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, Bureau of Immigration, and Department of Justice] so we could start formulating guidelines on how to deal with winding up of operations of all,” said Tengco.

Tengco said Pagcor will be giving a monthly report on the winding down operations. – Rappler.com