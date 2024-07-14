PAL plane overshoots Busuanga runway

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEPLANED SAFELY. The 53 passengers and 4 crew members of PAL flight PR2680 did not suffer injuries despite the plane veering off the runway at Busuanga Airport on Sunday, July 14.

MANILA, Philippines – A Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight veered off the runway while landing at Busuanga Airport in Palawan on Sunday, July 14.

“As of 3:40 pm, all 53 passengers and 4 flight crew members have been deplaned safely, with no injuries reported,” PAL said in a statement.

PR2670, which used a De Havilland Dash 8-400 NG, left Mactan Airport at 1:44 pm. The incident happened at 2:52 pm.

There are four flights affected by the incident:

PAL Express GAP2678 Clark – Busuanga

PAL Express GAP2965 Manila – Busuanga

Cebgo SRQ6051 Manila – Busuanga

Cebgo 6066 Mactan – Busuanga

“We are working closely with the airport authorities to restore normal operations in Busuanga,” PAL said. – Rappler.com