PAL plane overshoots Busuanga runway

MANILA, Philippines – A Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight veered off the runway while landing at Busuanga Airport in Palawan on Sunday, July 14.
“As of 3:40 pm, all 53 passengers and 4 flight crew members have been deplaned safely, with no injuries reported,” PAL said in a statement.
PR2670, which used a De Havilland Dash 8-400 NG, left Mactan Airport at 1:44 pm. The incident happened at 2:52 pm.
There are four flights affected by the incident:
- PAL Express GAP2678 Clark – Busuanga
- PAL Express GAP2965 Manila – Busuanga
- Cebgo SRQ6051 Manila – Busuanga
- Cebgo 6066 Mactan – Busuanga
“We are working closely with the airport authorities to restore normal operations in Busuanga,” PAL said. – Rappler.com
