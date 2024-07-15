Pandemic remote learning resulted in higher job losses among Filipino mothers – study

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'The findings suggest a continuation of traditional gender roles where women are often primarily responsible for childcare,' says one of the authors

MANILA, Philippines – A study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) revealed that women with school-aged children suffered higher rates of employment loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the highlight of the PIDS study titled “School Closures and Parental Labor Supply” from December 2023. The study was made public on July 8.

“The findings suggest a continuation of traditional gender roles where women are often primarily responsible for childcare. As a result, they are more likely to reduce their participation in the labor market to support their children during remote learning or academic breaks,” said Ma. Christina Epetia, one of the authors of the said study.

It was noted in the study that “school closures have a negative effect on the probability of paid employment of women with school-age children.” The study also revealed that “highly educated women – and, to some extent, highly educated men – with school-age children are found to exert more hours of work when schools are closed to in-person learning.”

The study highlighted the need for preserving employment for women.

“The school closures coupled by the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on employment could then generate larger losses in human capital for women, making it more difficult to reintegrate in the labor force or acquire better labor market conditions once they decide to go back to working,” the study said.

Aside from the Philippine school system being unprepared for the shift, remote education also posed a major challenge for students who did not have anyone to facilitate learning at home, or whose parents were not capable of guiding them due to lack of knowledge.

When Vice President Sara Duterte assumed the role as education secretary in 2022, she issued a tall order mandating all schools in the country to return to face-to-face classes. This, however, was criticized due to the lack of health protocols in place and the long-standing problem of inadequate school facilities.

The PIDS study was also presented in a webinar last June 27. It was attended by a representative from the labor department, Grace Baldoza.

Baldoza said the study highlighted the need for “lifelong learning and upscaling” among Filipino workers. She also said the labor department has been staying true to its commitment of “enhancing workforce development in response to evolving labor market dynamics driven by technological advances.”

Baldoza cited some initiatives of the government, such as the Government Internship Program, public employment, and labor market information services like the Assistance to First-Time Jobseekers and Integrated PhilJobNet – PESO Employment Information System, as well as other local employment regulations. – Rappler.com